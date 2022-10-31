Read full article on original website
Related
Halloween haunts are in full swing ahead of trick-or-treating in Chula Vista
Halloween haunts are in full swing in Chula Vista as kids everywhere get ready to head out for trick-or-treating.
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in San Diego
Thanksgiving is the best holiday to gather family and friends around the table—especially when you’re not stressed about burning the bird or fitting all the side dishes in the oven at once. This year, give yourself (and your kitchen) a break—and support local businesses—by either ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants that’s a hit with the kids, or dine-in at a top San Diego restaurant that’s open on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve also found the best bakeries for that perfect, made-in-San Diego dessert.
Coast News
Humane Society seeks home for 12-week-old kitten found under car hood
ENCINITAS — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is looking to find a permanent home for a 12-week-old orange tabby kitten recently found hiding underneath the hood of a car in southern San Diego County. The kitten, a two-pound, female kitten with short, reddish-orange fur, was nicknamed “Cadillac” by staff...
times-advocate.com
City’s oldest business to celebrate 125 years
The oldest business in Escondido, Alhiser-Comer Mortuary, will celebrate 125 years in continuous business under several families on Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara will give the Comer family a proclamation, as will 5th District Supervisor Jim Desmond. The Escondido Fire Department will also bring a fire truck and ambulance for the kids.
pacificsandiego.com
This Great Maple location is set to close in December
Great Maple, which became enormously popular since it first opened in Hillcrest nearly a decade ago, has decided to close its 4-year-old UTC location due to nearby construction that has dogged the modern diner since its opening. Located on the edge of Westfield UTC on Genesee, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant is...
pbmonthly.net
One day a week, a Pacific Beach couple lives life on the wild side
From Mondays through Saturdays, Tamara “Tami” Cross and Craig Schreiber live relatively tame lives. Pacific Beach residents for more than 20 years, Cross is a lawyer with her own firm; Schreiber has his own marketing company. When not working, they enjoy surfing, taking their two dogs out paddle boarding and all the amenities living in a beach town offers.
Woman's Reaction to Encounter With Wild Orcas in San Diego Is Priceless
She couldn't contain herself.
Noozhawk
315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
NBC San Diego
Here's Why Monday's Sunset Was So Red in San Diego. And No, It Wasn't a Halloween Omen
San Diego's skies were illuminated a vibrant red at sunset Monday. Some might say it was a Halloween omen but a meteorologist would tell you it's perfectly explainable. In typical San Diego fashion, locals across the county whipped out their cell phones and cameras to capture the not-rare-but-always-captivating phenomenon. Take a look at some of their incredible captures:
Man stabbed 7 times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night
A 59-year-old man was stabbed seven times at Mission Bay Park on Halloween night, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Buttle.
Santa Barbara Independent
Los Prietos Boys Camp Closing: ‘The End of an Era’ in Santa Barbara County?
In 2017, teenager Sammy Chavoya found himself headed down the wrong path, on the wrong side of the law, and eventually stuck in the Santa Barbara County juvenile justice system. He was sent to Los Prietos Boys Camp, the 17-acre facility deep in the Los Padres National Forest that serves...
Surfline
First Impressions: Mex Pipe Warriors at Puerto Escondido
My life didn’t flash before my eyes, maybe because I hadn’t lived enough of it yet. I was 14 when I almost drowned at Puerto Escondido. A rip current impeded me from swimming in, and the waves wouldn’t let me get out the back to rest. I was stuck in the impact zone, took a deep gulp of air and sea foam, couldn’t fight anymore and gave in to exhaustion. My last thought was to close my eyes and rest a little. The next time I opened them, I was throwing up saltwater on the beach with Puerto Escondido legend Coco Nogales and the lifeguards standing over me. “You passed the test,” Coco said. “Now you can surf Zicatela.”
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Fire Department Update
On October 28, 2022the Escondido Police and Fire Communication Center received a report of smoke at 155 E Grand Ave. Upon arrival, Firefighters found smoke coming from the basement at Plan 9 Alehouse, requested a full first alarm commercial response and evacuated the building. Firefighters found that kettle for brewing ale had been used which ignited nearby combustibles. The smoldering fire in the space between the first floor and the basement was extinguished and the smoke was removed. There were no injuries and no damage to adjoining businesses.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach
Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista To Host World’s Largest Job Fair November 16 & 17
The City of Vista is partnering with the Vista Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego Workforce Partnership, and the businesses in the Vista Business Park to create an exciting opportunity for Vista businesses to hire new employees. The job fair will take place at participating business locations in the Vista Business Park, located in southeast Vista.
Old Navy, Smart & Final making plans for Lompoc locations
Old Navy and Smart & Final could be among the list of new businesses opening in Lompoc. Big Lots! Is also expected to open soon.
KEYT
Firefighters rescue woman who fell from Isla Vista cliff
ISLA VISTA, Calif – Firefighters rescued an 18-year-old woman who fell 30-feet from a cliff to the beach in Isla Vista on Wednesday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. County fire responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. near the Manzanita Village area at UCSB, and first responders...
northcountydailystar.com
Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations San Marcos
San Marcos, CA -On October 27, 2022, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), along with agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and two minor decoys conducted Minor Decoy and Shoulder Tap Operations at various locations in the City of San Marcos. During the...
Coastal View
Tesla found floating in ocean
A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
Comments / 0