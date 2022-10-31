Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
wnewsj.com
Man pleads guilty to imposition charge
WILMINGTON — A local man pleaded guilty to predatory behavior toward a minor. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck accepted a guilty plea from Ethan Lake for one county of gross sexual imposition, a felony 3 offense. With this, Lakes now faces up...
Ohio high-risk offender arrested for possessing fentanyl, violating probation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A high-risk offender from Ohio was arrested for allegedly possessing drugs and paraphernalia, which violated his parole. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and the Adult Parole Authority conducted sex offender house checks on Monday, Oct. 31. The house checks helped […]
Springfield man found guilty of decade-old murder
On Oct. 24, 2011, authorities say Josiah Matthews attacked an 87-year-old man, Louis Taylor, in his Urbana home. Matthews then fled the scene by stealing Taylor’s car.
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 7 p.m. on October 26, a female subject reported a...
wnewsj.com
CCSO: Body found in Marion Twp. identified
MARION TWP., Clinton Co. — A body found in a ditch has been identified. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday received a report of what appeared to be a body lying in the ditch line along James Road in Marion Township, according to a news release from Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.
Two dead after crash in Clinton County
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
Two loaded guns found in backpacks of two students at Harrison Twp. high school
HARRISON TWP. — Two students at Horizon Science Academy high school were found with loaded firearms on them today at school, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to Horizon Science Academy high school just after noon on report of a firearm being located on...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Kiwanis Club of Wilmington spaghetti lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St. Tickets can be purchased from members or at door: $10 adults; $5 children under 5. Proceeds benefit local opportunities involving children of all ages.
WLWT 5
Hamilton, Butler, Warren counties share early voting numbers one week before election
NORWOOD, Ohio — Tuesday marks one week until the 2022 Midterm Elections. Southwest Ohio continues to see confirmed and potential record-breaking turnout, especially among early in-person voters. WLWT spoke with elections leaders in Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties to learn how many voters are showing up, thus far, to...
WLWT 5
Angela Wagner arrives at Pike County courthouse ahead of testimony Tuesday
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, the mother of George Wagner IV, has arrived in Pike County and is expected to take the stand during testimony on Tuesday. Wagner pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, burglary, evidence tampering and other charges in September of 2021 in connection to the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Mother takes stand in Wagner murder trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Prosecutors interrogated the mother of a man on trial for murder Tuesday, who also admitted some involvement in the deaths of eight people in Pike County. Angela Wagner — who pled guilty to 14 charges not including murder — took questions on the stand regarding her son, George Wagner IV, and […]
WLWT 5
Jurors see how weapons used in Pike County massacre were hidden in concrete blocks
WAVERLY, Ohio — The murder weapons used to kill eight members of the Rhoden family were found hidden in concrete buckets that were thrown into a body of water. In George Wagner IV's murder trial in Pike County Monday, jurors saw how a dive team located the buckets and how fragments of the guns were recovered and identified.
Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed
The slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Angela Wagner's sons and one of the victims, authorities have said.
wnewsj.com
Bane-Welker accepting Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON — Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until December 2. “We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last...
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
Prosecutor accuses judge of bias in West Chester quadruple murder trial
During a hearing for Gurpreet Singh to decide if the man accused of killing his wife and three family members will be tried again, Butler Co.'s Prosecutor accused the judge of bias.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Clinton County Veterans Day program slated; CC FCFC sets next meeting
The Clinton County Veterans Day Program will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 11 at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of E. Main and S. Walnut streets, Wilmington. Guest speaker will be Class of 2000 Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.).
Comments / 0