Clinton County, OH

CLINTON COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in October:. • Joseph Paul Sexton, 27, who works in sales, and Megan Linn Jones,...
Man pleads guilty to imposition charge

WILMINGTON — A local man pleaded guilty to predatory behavior toward a minor. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck accepted a guilty plea from Ethan Lake for one county of gross sexual imposition, a felony 3 offense. With this, Lakes now faces up...
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 7 p.m. on October 26, a female subject reported a...
CCSO: Body found in Marion Twp. identified

MARION TWP., Clinton Co. — A body found in a ditch has been identified. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday received a report of what appeared to be a body lying in the ditch line along James Road in Marion Township, according to a news release from Sheriff Ralph Fizer Jr.
Two dead after crash in Clinton County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, causing both vehicles to go off the road and the truck to jackknife, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on US 68 south of Center Road in Clinton County at approximately 4:14 p.m. A 2017 Freightliner […]
Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Kiwanis Club of Wilmington spaghetti lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 421 E. Vine St. Tickets can be purchased from members or at door: $10 adults; $5 children under 5. Proceeds benefit local opportunities involving children of all ages.
Angela Wagner arrives at Pike County courthouse ahead of testimony Tuesday

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Angela Wagner, the mother of George Wagner IV, has arrived in Pike County and is expected to take the stand during testimony on Tuesday. Wagner pled guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, burglary, evidence tampering and other charges in September of 2021 in connection to the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family.
Mother takes stand in Wagner murder trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – Prosecutors interrogated the mother of a man on trial for murder Tuesday, who also admitted some involvement in the deaths of eight people in Pike County. Angela Wagner — who pled guilty to 14 charges not including murder — took questions on the stand regarding her son, George Wagner IV, and […]
Bane-Welker accepting Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON — Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 Toys for Tots drive and will be collecting toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until December 2. “We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last...
