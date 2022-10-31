ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC Look-Ahead: 2 U.S. citizens among those killed in Seoul Halloween crush

By Mark Brodie Updated: Monday, October 31, 2022 - 12:05pm
kjzz.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
BBC

Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene

Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
Vice

Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death

SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
BBC

Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young

On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNT-TV

S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Japanese ex-PM Aso to visit South Korea to improve ties

Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso left for Seoul on Wednesday to meet with South Korean officials as the two countries try to improve ties that were badly strained by Japanese wartime atrocities.At the center of the disputes between the two countries are South Korean court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced Korean laborers. The Japanese government and the companies have refused to comply with the rulings, saying all compensation issues have been settled under the 1965 normalization treaty and accusing South Korea of violating the international law.But ties have started showing signs of...
Axios

U.S. and South Korean militaries launch biggest-ever air drills

The U.S. and South Korean militaries began a massive joint drill on Monday that'll run for five days and feature hundreds of warplanes taking part in attack preparation scenarios 24 hours a day, per Reuters. The big picture: Operation Vigilant Storm builds on the countries' largest joint military exercises since...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy