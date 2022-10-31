BBC Look-Ahead: 2 U.S. citizens among those killed in Seoul Halloween crush

Read full article on original website
These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
A Halloween Stampede Killed More Than 140 In Seoul & Many More Were Hurt
More than 140 people were killed and roughly 150 more were injured in Seoul on Saturday night after a stampede broke out during Halloween celebrations in the South Korean city. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Officials said they are investigating exactly what...
More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Here's why Seoul's Itaewon district was so packed ahead of the deadly crowd surge
Itaewon was the location of a deadly stampede in Seoul Saturday night. Some 100,000 people were estimated to have passed through the area.
South Korea: At least 153 dead after crowd crush during Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 153 people have been killed and 133 others injured after crowds celebrating Halloween were crushed in an alleyway in the South Korean capital of Seoul.Bodies were pictured lining the streets in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district, while footage showed first responders and bystanders desperately providing CPR to unconscious victims in scenes described as “like a hell”.Emergency officials said most of the dead were teenagers or adults in their 20s who had been caught up in a crowd surge as they celebrated Halloween for the first time in three years following the lifting of Covid restrictions.Many of those...
A rule of physics dictates when a crowd crush turns deadly, like in Seoul, South Korea, where 154 died
Crowds can be deadly and people should learn how to spot the signs of an unsafe situation, crowd dynamics researcher Mehdi Moussaïd told Insider.
BBC
Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene
Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
Seoul crowd crush: what we know so far about Halloween deaths in Itaewon
At least 150 people have been killed and around 80 injured in a crowd crush and stampede in a narrow alley during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, a popular leisure district of Seoul in South Korea. Officials said a large crowd began pushing forward in the sloped alley near the Hamilton...
Seoul Crowd Crush: The Split-Second Decisions That Separated Life and Death
SEOUL — Lee Ji-han dreamed of becoming an actor and singer. In 2017, when he was 18, he took part in the TV audition show Produce 101, where he competed to be the next K-pop megastar. In one episode, he danced to the song “Overdose” by the boy group EXO-K. In another, he put on a traditional Korean king’s outfit and read lines from a romance drama with a wistful gaze into the distance: “You are my moon. Don’t walk away from me.”
North Korean defector's decomposing remains found by Seoul police
South Korean authorities have launched an investigation after the decomposing remains of a North Korean defector were found in the capital Seoul last Wednesday.
buzzfeednews.com
Most Of The Itaewon Halloween Crowd-Crush Victims Were People In Their 20s, South Korean Officials Said
South Korea is in a period of national mourning as the country reels from a horrific crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday night, in which at least 153 people were killed and dozens of others injured. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said that 97 women and 56 men...
Lee Ji Han, K-pop singer, killed in Seoul crowd crush
Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced.
BBC
Itaewon crush: Shock and anger as Seoul grieves for its young
On a bright and cloudless October afternoon, Lee Insook marched into a grassy field in the middle of Seoul, sat down, and began to wail. Clutching a handmade sign that said "I'm so sorry, guys", she directed her piercing cries at a large stage covered in flowers - a public altar honouring the many young lives lost in Saturday night's Itaewon crush.
AOL Corp
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
WVNT-TV
S. Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents there evacuated to underground shelters after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday, at least one of them landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests.
Japanese ex-PM Aso to visit South Korea to improve ties
Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso left for Seoul on Wednesday to meet with South Korean officials as the two countries try to improve ties that were badly strained by Japanese wartime atrocities.At the center of the disputes between the two countries are South Korean court rulings in 2018 that ordered Japanese companies to compensate wartime forced Korean laborers. The Japanese government and the companies have refused to comply with the rulings, saying all compensation issues have been settled under the 1965 normalization treaty and accusing South Korea of violating the international law.But ties have started showing signs of...
'He was curious about the world': Friends remember American student killed in Seoul Halloween disaster
When he arrived in the South Korean city of Seoul in late August, American exchange student Steven Blesi quickly developed a wide circle of friends from around the world.
U.S. and South Korean militaries launch biggest-ever air drills
The U.S. and South Korean militaries began a massive joint drill on Monday that'll run for five days and feature hundreds of warplanes taking part in attack preparation scenarios 24 hours a day, per Reuters. The big picture: Operation Vigilant Storm builds on the countries' largest joint military exercises since...
