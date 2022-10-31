Read full article on original website
Longtime Football Coach Herm Edwards Lands New Job
Herm Edwards' foray into college football didn't end well, with Arizona State firing him three games into his fifth season. But it looks like the longtime football coach has found a nice safety net. ESPN announced that Edwards will return to the network as an NFL and college football analyst. Prior ...
247Sports
Utah at No. 14 in the debut CFB Playoff Ranking
With the debut of the College Football Playoff Ranking, Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program has been named the No. 14 team in the country. Utah is 6-2 on the season and 4-1 in conference play and are preparing for the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. For the rest...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 10: How to bet Arizona-Utah
The Arizona Wildcats travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes in a Week 10 Pac-12 matchup. The Wildcats come into this one with a record of 3-5 and only one Pac-12 win. Despite their record, the Wildcats have kept some games closer than expected. In Week 9 they lost to USC but were only down by two going into the fourth quarter, before losing by a score of 45-37.
Pac-12 football power rankings: Oregon remains at top, USC, UCLA close behind entering November
It was a relatively quiet weekend in the Pac-12 as the race to the conference championship game in Las Vegas remained unchanged. Both USC and Utah nearly fell in stunning upsets but prevailed, while Oregon and UCLA thumped Californian foes. Oregon did enough to remain atop the Pac-12 power rankings as the calendar turns to November, while USC and UCLA are not far behind.
PODCAST: Colorado insider Adam Munsterteiger previews Ducks vs Buffs
Hear from Colorado insider and BuffStampede publisher Adam Munsterteiger as he joins the podcast to discuss the Colorado football program if Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is a candidate to become their new head coach and his preview of Oregon vs. Colorado on Saturday. Adam joins Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil...
Game Week Central: UCLA vs. Arizona State
Here's a one-stop listing for UCLA/ASU game week, with all the practice reports, interviews, analyses, previews, podcasts, depth charts and more. 11/2 -- Chip Kelly Talks ASU's QB, Defensive Scheme, and More. 11/2 -- Clemens on the Offense, Scheming Big Plays, Day Schedule for Night Games. 11/1 -- Excerpt: Kelly...
UCLA must beware looking past revitalized Arizona State. Five things to watch Saturday
Trenton Bourquet passed for 435 yards and three touchdowns last week in his first start for Arizona State, which will host the Bruins on Saturday night.
247Sports
Three Keys to Victory for Utah Against Arizona
The 14th ranked Utah Utes look to extend their winning streak to three games, as they welcome the 3-5 Arizona Wildcats to Rice-Eccles Stadium. At this point of the season, each game is win or “go home” for Utah, as a loss likely knocks them out of the PAC-12 championship race. The game kicks off at 5:30 MST on Saturday, and here, I will be going over three keys to victory for Utah, as they enter the final third of the regular season.
Athlon Sports gives the pros of Colorado’s head coach opening
On one hand, it might be a surprise to see why the Colorado Buffaloes head coaching opening is a popular option for free agent coaches. On the other hand, there are a lot of positive things going on in Boulder despite a one-win campaign in 2022. The Pac-12 is always a great conference to be a part of, even with uncertainty regarding realignment and where the Buffs go (or don’t go) once USC and UCLA dash for the Big Ten. There are definitely things to love about the opportunity to coach in Boulder, and Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports gave his pros for...
