Read full article on original website
Related
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
NASDAQ
GRAINS-Corn set for second weekly loss on tepid demand; wheat down
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Friday with the market poised for a second weekly loss as a slow pace of U.S. exports weighed on prices. Wheat eased, setting the market on course for a fourth weekly loss, while soybeans are set to end the week flat.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
CNBC
The diesel market is in a perfect storm as prices surge, supply dwindles ahead of winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
US News and World Report
Germany Tells Serbia: You Have to Choose Between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. "The need for a decision is coming to a...
Livent trims lithium sales and profit forecast; shares slip
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday cut the top end of its 2022 earnings and sales forecast, citing inflation and other macroeconomic pressures weighing on its output of the electric vehicle battery metal.
Tesla China Rivals See Shares Shoot Higher Amid Mixed October Deliveries: Are Investors Moving Past Xi Jinping Related Selloff?
Chinese electric vehicle startups Nio Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto Inc. LI reported on Tuesday mixed deliveries for October. Nio specifically flagged production and supply chain challenges amid renewed COVID-19 outbreak. What Happened: Nio’s October sales came in at 10,059 units. This marked a 174.3% year-over-year jump...
Bread Prices Skyrocket as Inflation Grips Europe
VERDELOT, France — Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of the wheat that Julien Bourgeois grinds for boulangeries at his family’s flour mill in central France has increased more than 30%. The bill for the electricity needed to run the mill has tripled. Even the price of paper used for flour sacks has hit the stratosphere.
US News and World Report
Turkey Says Russia Concerned Over Security, Exports in Grain Deal
ANKARA (Reuters) -Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the agreement that it...
Cotton Price Forecast Blurred By Drought and Economics
Riding a volatile wave in the first half of 2022 and adding to inflationary woes, cotton prices eased this summer. But the outlook is cautionary, as an uncertain economic picture and weather conditions paint a cloudy forecast. “As we open the 2022-23 season, the cotton market is looking at a...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Imposes Sanctions on Deliveries of Iranian Drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union's sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
US News and World Report
I Bonds: The Risk-Free Asset Yielding Nearly 7%
The U.S. consumer price index, or CPI, rose by 8.2% in September, remaining near its highest levels since the early 1980s. For Americans concerned about falling stock prices and soaring inflation, U.S. I bonds may be an attractive option. [. Read:. Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter....
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished Today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.24%, 0.41%, and 1.02%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 1.01%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.97%. In addition, WTI crude oil remained below $90 per barrel as it hovers around the low-$88 range.
Agriculture Online
A ‘pretty flat’ outlook for farm exports in 2023
After reaching a record high in 2022, U.S. farm exports will plateau amid a world of uncertainties, said the USDA chief economist on Tuesday. The strong dollar and slower economic growth worldwide will be a drag on exports, now forecast by USDA at $193.5 billion this fiscal year, down slightly from the estimated record of $196 billion in the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
India Cotton Outlook: Rising or Falling in the Year Ahead?
After a tough year for cotton production, India is expecting a rebound in 2023. The world’s largest cotton producer has upped its estimates by 15 percent for the Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 year, according to Indian industry sources. India is expected to account for 23 percent of global production this season. Cotton output is expected to grow to 34.4 million bales, with a greater investment in production area by farmers, as well as in terms of yield. One of the factors behind the higher expected cotton growth has been the soaring prices seen most of this year, which almost doubled...
US News and World Report
China's Oct Factory Activity Shrinks as COVID Curbs Hit Output, Demand - Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity weakened in October as protracted COVID-19 restrictions disrupted production and subdued demand, a private-sector survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting a weaker economic recovery in the fourth quarter. The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 49.2 in October, up from 48.1 in...
US News and World Report
Toyota Cuts Output Target Amid Chip Crunch as Profit Tumbles 25%
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday posted a worse-than-expected 25% drop in quarterly profit and cut its annual output target, as the Japanese firm battles surging material costs and a persistent semiconductor shortage. The world's biggest automaker by sales also warned that it remained difficult to predict the...
German exports post unexpected dip in September
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German exports posted an unexpected dip in September, decreasing by 0.5% on the month, while imports fell more than expected, down 2.3%, Federal Statistical Office data showed on Wednesday.
fashionunited.com
Harrods swings to profit, expects sales to hit pre-Covid levels this year
Harrods returned to profit in the year to January 29 as sales surged following the easing of lockdowns restrictions. The British luxury retailer swung to a profit after tax of 41.7 million pounds from a loss of 57.3 million pounds a year earlier, according to filings at Companies House. Its...
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Rises as Fed Likely Doing Another Big Hike; Sterling Sinks
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar gained across the board on Monday, regaining some of the luster it lost earlier in the month, bolstered by expectations of another supersized rate increase at this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. That said, the dollar's gains could be limited if the Fed...
Comments / 0