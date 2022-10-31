Read full article on original website
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, has caused a lane closure. The left lane of U.S. 280 Westbound near the 11 mile marker in Shelby County is currently blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.
Fire destroys two Tuscaloosa County school buses
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -After two Tuscaloosa County school buses caught on fire on Wednesday, school leaders say the loss won’t affect the process of getting students to school. The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. When Tuscaloosa firefighters arrived on the...
Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire. Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern. Alabaster Fire is still on the...
City of Tuscaloosa to accept toy donations for overtime parking ticket fines
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 7, Tuscaloosa residents can pay off $18 city overtime parking tickets with a toy donation to Toys for Tots, according to city officials. Toys valued at $10 or more will satisfy a $18 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more will...
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
Birmingham PD investigating suspicious package
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: According to BPD, the bomb squad unit technicians determined that the backpack was not an explosive device. ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a suspicious package on Highland Avenue. Reports of an unattended backpack was spotted near Temple Beth-El on 2179 Highland Avenue.
All lanes on Highway 280 reopened after crash in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: Oct 3rd: The Alabama State Troopers reported at 4:36 p.m. that all lanes have reopened. A multiple-vehicle crash has closed at least one lane of Highway 280 in Shelby County. The Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened about 12:43 p.m. Thursday near the...
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham
A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle near campus, flown to UAB Hospital with critical injuries
A Jacksonville State University student was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday near campus. Leah Tarvin was struck at 5:54 p.m. in a crosswalk on Highway 21 near Brewer Hall. According to JSU and police officials, she was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and EMS medics and then airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million
The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
Why 911 PSAs could be critical in cutting ambulance and ER wait times
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some fire chiefs are sharing an update on the solutions the Jefferson County Commission has come up with to conquer what’s being called a chaotic 911 system. The conversations occurred at the monthly Central Alabama Fire Chiefs Association meeting on Wednesday in Fultondale. Rocky Ridge...
UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game
Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
