Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 280 WB blocking 1 lane

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, has caused a lane closure. The left lane of U.S. 280 Westbound near the 11 mile marker in Shelby County is currently blocked, and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to police.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fire destroys two Tuscaloosa County school buses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -After two Tuscaloosa County school buses caught on fire on Wednesday, school leaders say the loss won’t affect the process of getting students to school. The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Englewood Elementary School in Tuscaloosa County. When Tuscaloosa firefighters arrived on the...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire. Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern. Alabaster Fire is still on the...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham PD investigating suspicious package

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: According to BPD, the bomb squad unit technicians determined that the backpack was not an explosive device. ORIGINAL STORY: The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a suspicious package on Highland Avenue. Reports of an unattended backpack was spotted near Temple Beth-El on 2179 Highland Avenue.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

All lanes on Highway 280 reopened after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: Oct 3rd: The Alabama State Troopers reported at 4:36 p.m. that all lanes have reopened. A multiple-vehicle crash has closed at least one lane of Highway 280 in Shelby County. The Alabama State Troopers reported the crash happened about 12:43 p.m. Thursday near the...
wbrc.com

JCSO: Body found inside burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham falls lawsuit against church-run development company

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against Fifth Episcopal District Development and Birmingham Annual Conference Fifth Episcopal District C.M.E. Church for failing to complete construction of a church building, offices, and day care facility. The city gave the land to Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fultondale man dies in car accident on I59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Fultondale man died in a two-vehicle accident on I59/20 South at 31st Street Tuesday night. Authorities said William Hall Jr., 57, was driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus when he wrecked with a 2006 silver Chrysler 300. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Fire damages 2 buses at Tuscaloosa-area elementary school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say two school buses were damaged by a fire at Englewood Elementary School Wednesday evening. According to officials with Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found power lines draped across both buses and they were both ablaze.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

57-year-old man killed in crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham

A crash on Interstate 59/20 Tuesday night in Birmingham left one person dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as William Hall Jr. He was 57 and lived in Fultondale. The two-vehicle crash happened at 10:45 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at the 31st Street exit. Authorities...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
FAIRFIELD, AL
WAFF

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S. The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million

The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Pedestrian Accident Fatal After Being Struck Outside Oxford Football Game

Oxford, AL – The accident reported earlier in the week did end in a fatal injury. The pedestrian was reportedly hit as she was attempting to cross the street during the Oxford High School football game. The Calhoun County Coroner, Pat Brown, confirmed that Margaret Matthews 63 of Oxford, had been transported from the scene to RMC Anniston where she later died. The Oxford Police Department reported the accident occurred on U.S. 78 between Stewart and Edmar streets. The driver, a 54-year old Oxford man operating a red 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, had not been charged at this time and per Chief Bill Partridge the investigation is ongoing.
OXFORD, AL

