Laurens County, GA

41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in Willis Drive shooting that left 23-year-old man dead

UPDATE (11/3) : Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest in connection with the shooting death last month of 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. Investigators identified 26-year-old Shavion Devonta Ashley as a person of interest and had warrants...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

2 men dead after Thursday morning shooting

UPDATE: 10:39 A.M. -- The victims of the shooting have been identified as 41-year-old George Brooks and 61-year-old Milton Jolly. The next of kin have been notified, according to Coroner Luanne Stone. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Two men are dead after an early morning shooting in Macon. It happened on...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect arrested in Wednesday morning shooting death

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis that took place on Clisby Drive on Wednesday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Investigators received tips leading to the arrest of 34-year-old Quartez Johnson after...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

24-year-old man shot and killed in Cochran

COCHRAN, Ga. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday in Cochran, according to a release from Cochran Police Department. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. at 112 Ell Street in Bleckley County on Oct. 29. 24-year-old Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow of Cochran was standing outside when...
COCHRAN, GA
13WMAZ

Man found shot dead in car at Clisby Place identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that happened at the 200 Block of Clisby Place on Wednesday. In a release, they said that they got a call of an abandoned vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. on Clisby Place at Hazlehurst Street. The car...
MACON, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.

CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Man found shot dead in a car in West Macon

UPDATE: 10:57 A.M. -- The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Eddie Lee Davis, Jr. by Coroner Jones. MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has confirmed that a man was found shot dead in a car in West Macon. The body was found in a silver Chevrolet...
MACON, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Drugs, Firearms Arrests Made in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Oconee Drug Task Force worked together in executing a search warrant last Friday at 288 Geiger Street in Mount Vernon, taking drugs and firearms off the street. Sheriff Doug Maybin reports that officers found approximately 2 grams...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Ten people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Ten people have been charged in an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy, which authorities say is linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, this was a conspiracy to transport and distribute large amount of methamphetamine and heroin in the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

10 charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten people have been indicted in federal court over an Augusta-area drug trafficking conspiracy linked to another large-scale drug trafficking prosecution. As described in the newly unsealed indictment in USA v. Fields et. al, the investigation parallels the indictments in USA v. Wheatley et. al, together...
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Jones County begins emergency repairs for courthouse

GRAY, Ga. — Jones County started making repairs to their century-old county courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Commission minutes the renovations are an emergency situation. In a July commission meeting, building contractor Warren Selby of Warren Associates shared that the building needed several repairs. He said there...
JONES COUNTY, GA

