Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Fans Have Questions About Phillies Player Brandon Marsh's Hair
Back in 2016, Brandon Marsh was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels right out of high school. He played professionally in the major leagues for the Angels from 2021 to 2022 until he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Brandon was a pivotal member of the team, helping them make their way to the 2022 World Series against the Houston Astros.
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Cardinals-themed answer stumps players in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Jeopardy! contestants generally have a wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics. Perhaps that's even more so for the select few competing in this year's Tournament of Champions field.
Yardbarker
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
Is McCullers Tipping His Pitches? This Video Makes It Look Like He Might
Is McCullers Tipping His Pitches? This Video Makes It Look Like He Might
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
Dodgers Offseason: 3 Possible Trade Candidates in LA System
The Dodgers almost have to be heavily involved in the trade market this offseason. For one thing, they’re going to have holes they need to fill in the starting lineup, on the bench, and on the pitching staff. Even more importantly for purposes of this conversation, they have a huge roster crunch coming.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Country Star Tim McGraw Wore His Dad's Jersey To The Phillies World Series Game, And The Crowd Went Nuts
Tim McGraw wore his dad Tug McGraw's jersey to the Phillies game. The crowd loved it.
Chris Sale Makes Notable Red Sox Contract Decision Before MLB Offseason
Chris Sale will remain under contract with the Red Sox, an unsurprising yet notable development as Boston prepares for a crucial offseason. Sale can opt out of the final two years of his current deal after the World Series, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier the left-handed pitcher has informed the organization he does not intend to exercise the opt-out.
Angels News: MLB's Rob Manfred Doesn't Know if Halos Will be Sold by Opening Day
He thinks the completion of the sale could be a long process.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Phillies Fan Who Ran On Field During Game 5 Leveled By Security
Citizen Bank Park erupted in boos and seemingly “a------“ chants while the fan ran around on the field.
Comments / 0