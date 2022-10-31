Sentencing scheduled for Darrell Brooks in Waukesha parade deaths

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted last week of 76 counts stemming from last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy, has been scheduled for mid-November.

During a court hearing Monday, Judge Jennifer Dorow set Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and 16, less than one week ahead of the one-year anniversary of the incident. Prosecutors said they and a number of the victims wanted sentencing to occur prior to the anniversary on Nov. 21.

Last week, a jury found Brooks, 40, guilty of all 76 counts he faced after driving an SUV into the crowded parade. Six people died from their injuries and dozens more were hurt.

Prosecutors said dozens of victims and their families have expressed a desire to speak at Brooks’ sentencing and 5-10 more want to submit written statements. The victim impact statement process could take more than four hours, they added.

During sentencing, Dorow will determine whether Brooks will ever be eligible to apply for extended supervision; Brooks received a mandatory life sentence after being convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.

