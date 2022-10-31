Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Chevron Corporation Awards TPSD $50,000 grant for STEM/Science Programs
Terrebonne Parish School District recently received a $50,000 grant from the Chevron Corporation. Chevron has supported TPSD for multiple years focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). Thanks to Chevron, this grant will allow TPSD to support STEM through eSports at H. L. Bourgeois High School, Ellender Memorial High School, South Terrebonne High School, and Terrebonne High School.
brproud.com
Energy company proposes Donaldsonville for $7.5 billion dollar project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– An Energy start-up is looking to invest $7.5 billion dollars, on the west side of Ascension Parish. They are known for their clean energy production. However, there are some pros and cons weighing in on this project. “We’ve been looking for a project just like...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina changes location due to anticipated weather
Due to the forecasted weather, Market at the Marina will now be held on the 2nd floor of the Terrebonne General Health System parking garage. Parking for visitors will be available on both sides of the 1st floor. The Market and its vendors are looking forward to seeing you, no...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne 200: Seafood and how the industry shaped our parish
The Bicentennial Celebration of Terrebonne Parish continues with the next topic in the series of presentations, Seafood and how the industry shaped our parish. Lead by State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, tonight’s presentation will be an overview of the seafood industry and touch on topics that have come up along the way.
houmatimes.com
Join the Coastal Master Plan Community Conversation
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) along with Restore the Mississippi River Delta and several local partners will host a series of community conversations ahead of the 2023 Coastal Master Plan’s official release in early January 2023. The meetings in November and December will be an opportunity...
houmatimes.com
Jazz Brunch to support TCU Foodbank and St. Francis Vegetable Garden
Join the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank (TCU) for an afternoon of food, fun and festivities and fill the house while filling our communities’ pantries. Help end food insufficiency in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes by supporting the TCU Foodbank and the St. Francis Vegetable Gardens. A Jazz Brunch will be...
houmatimes.com
Jason Paul Daigle
Jason Paul Daigle, 42, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on October 31, 2022. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
St. Gregory Praline & Music Festival Returns Nov. 11 & 12
6:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Lagniappe. 5:00 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. Johnny Stasso & The Wild Hares. What’s a Praline & Music Festival without the pralines? There will be a praline contest to see who makes the best pralines! All entries must be accompanied by a recipe and must be individually wrapped. The pralines will be judged on appearance, texture, and of course, taste! The registration deadline is Friday, November 11, at noon. The form and pralines can be turned in at the Sweet Booth.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
houmatimes.com
United Houma Nation Asks “Climate, Culture, Movement: Where Do You Fit In?”
The United Houma Nation (UHN) has started a project called Climate, Culture, Movement: Navigating decision-making in a shifting landscape for a resilient United Houma Nation. UHN embarked on a journey several years ago recognizing that our communities are rapidly changing and what path forward is acceptable to the community. They launched the project in collaboration with five universities. The purpose of the research is to gain knowledge about how citizens in the United Houma Nation have moved in the past and how they may make decisions about movement in the future. It is to ultimately help create a tribal report and toolbox to help with future decisions.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lafourche does Halloween - Day 1
Lafourche Parish celebrated Halloween this past week with several parties happening around the parish over the weekend, then trick or treaters passing a good time last night. We asked our readers for Halloween photos and got dozens of great photos. Here's Day 1 of our Halloween photos online.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
lafourchegazette.com
Bayou Florist set for grand re-opening after Ida
A local business damaged by Hurricane Ida is re-opening at its new, permanent location in November. The business’s owner said she and her team are eager to get back to serving the community they love. Bayou Florist is hosting its grand re-opening on November 12 from 10:30 a.m. -...
houmatimes.com
Houma summit to address mental health, suicide among African Americans
The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health-Region 3 has teamed up with Houma-area healthcare providers and community stakeholders to host a summit Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, on suicide and mental health among African Americans. “Shatter the Silence: Hope Heals” brings together mental health professionals, social services providers,...
tulanehullabaloo.com
OPINION | You should care about the Recall Cantrell campaign
Tulane University students have likely seen signs reading “Recall Cantrell” or “NOLAtoya” around New Orleans neighborhoods since returning to the city this fall. The visible emergence of the recent campaign to recall the mayor, LaToya Cantrell, may leave students wondering what sparked the public outrage and what the potential reelection means for them as Uptown residents.
houmatimes.com
TPL to host Annual Spelling Bee
Friends of the Terrebonne Public Library announced the return of the Annual Spelling Bee. The event will be take place at the Main Library on Saturday, November 12, and will include grade level competitions and an open competition for all ages. The competitions will take place at the following times:
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
