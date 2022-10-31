The United Houma Nation (UHN) has started a project called Climate, Culture, Movement: Navigating decision-making in a shifting landscape for a resilient United Houma Nation. UHN embarked on a journey several years ago recognizing that our communities are rapidly changing and what path forward is acceptable to the community. They launched the project in collaboration with five universities. The purpose of the research is to gain knowledge about how citizens in the United Houma Nation have moved in the past and how they may make decisions about movement in the future. It is to ultimately help create a tribal report and toolbox to help with future decisions.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO