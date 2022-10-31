Read full article on original website
NJ mayor pushes for local law to crack down on rampant car thefts
MARLBORO— In an effort to discourage car theft attempts, which have been a major concern in most New Jersey towns, a Monmouth County mayor has a plan to introduce an ordinance to the municipal council. Marlboro Mayor John Hornik told News 12 that the ordinance would impose a fine...
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
BREAKING: FBI Warns of “Broad Threat” to Synagogues in New Jersey [UPDATED – Statements From Various Authorities]
The FBI moments ago has announced it has received credible information of threats to synagogues in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI stated. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
Security Remains Tight In Lakewood Following An Unspecified Threat To Shuls
Residents in Lakewood, and throughout Ocean County, will continue to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the area Friday morning, a day after the FBI issued a rare and unusual warning regarding a threat to Shuls in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat...
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
Federal authorities bust catalytic converter theft ring with ties to New Jersey
A nationwide catalytic converter theft ring investigation ended with several arrests and raids by the FBI – including in New Jersey.
BREAKING: Suspect Who Prompted FBI Warning Arrested; Suspect “Expressed Radical Extremist Views and Ideology”
An FBI source confirms the suspect who prompted the warning in New Jersey, is in custody. The suspect was arrested Thursday night. According to the FBI, during midday yesterday, they received a lead which detailed an unidentified New Jersey based individual who intended to attack an unspecified New Jersey Synagogue.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Homegrown Marijuana Could Soon Be Legal In New Jersey, But Patience Is Key
Let's talk about marijuana. It became legal in the Garden State earlier this year, and the state is now full steam ahead. It seems like I can't drive more than a half mile without seeing a CBD store. I'm not complaining either, marijuana isn't my thing but neither is gambling...
NJ man sentenced to 9 years in prison for dark web drug trafficking, crypto money laundering
A 48-year-old New Jersey man was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday for acting as the ringleader of a major dark web drug trafficking scheme, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring.
Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Governor Murphy Signs Schaer’s Bill Expanding Access to STEM Education
Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation which amends the New Jersey Department of Education grant program for STEM teachers established by the Governor in 2019. Signed amid a nationwide teacher shortage, the law, which was co-sponsored by Assemblyman Gary Schaer (D-Passaic) will incentivize public school STEM teachers to participate in the program and ensure that nonpublic school students have access to STEM education.
Gov. Murphy weighs in on N.J. police at polling stations, ballot counting process
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Just a week before Election Day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy weighed in on recent legislation that limits the presence of uniformed police officers at polling places. Democrats in the Legislature, who sponsored the bill, say it’s meant...
N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers
A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
