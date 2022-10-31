ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: FBI Warns of “Broad Threat” to Synagogues in New Jersey [UPDATED – Statements From Various Authorities]

The FBI moments ago has announced it has received credible information of threats to synagogues in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI stated. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of defecating on sidewalk in Warren County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man has been charged after he allegedly defecated on a sidewalk last month in Washington Township. On October 16, at around 4:32 p.m., officers responded to the Hickory Hill Motel, located at 276 Route 31, in Washington Township for a person caught on camera defecating on the sidewalk near a motel room door, police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Signs Schaer’s Bill Expanding Access to STEM Education

Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation which amends the New Jersey Department of Education grant program for STEM teachers established by the Governor in 2019. Signed amid a nationwide teacher shortage, the law, which was co-sponsored by Assemblyman Gary Schaer (D-Passaic) will incentivize public school STEM teachers to participate in the program and ensure that nonpublic school students have access to STEM education.
PennLive.com

N.J. man pleads guilty to stealing over $520K from bank customers

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to stealing more than $520,000 from bank customers in N.J. on Tuesday, according to U.S. prosecutors. Jamere Hill-Birdsong was charged with bank fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft in March 2021. The 33-year-old Burlington County man played a role in planning and executing a scheme to steal bank customer identities in order to steal money in Mount Holly, Philly Voice reported.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

