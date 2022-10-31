ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Say Driver Carjacked in Pacific Beach

A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities said Monday a driver was carjacked in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego.

The carjacking took place just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said.

While a Volkswagen sedan was stopped on Garnet Avenue, a man walked up to the car, opened the driver’s side door, grabbed the driver and sped away, according to ABC 10.

The stolen car, without the suspect, was found a few hours later in La Jolla, SDPD said. The victim, whose name was not released, did not suffer injury. Police say the suspect was under the influence of a controlled substance. The crime is under investigation.

— City News Service

