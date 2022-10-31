Law Enforcement Agencies to Address Violent Crimes That Resulted in Arrests

San Diego Police officers at the scene of the robbery and shooting in Mountain View. Courtesy OnScene.TV

San Diego Police and other law enforcement officials are expected Monday to give details of a long-term violent-crime crackdown that has resulted in 22 indictments and a total of 221 criminal charges.

The charges filed in the case include the sale of narcotics, firearms-related offenses, and more than $1 million in Electronic Benefits Transfer fraud, authorities said.

Details are expected to be released at a 2 p.m. news conference at San Diego Police Department headquarters. SDPD will be joined by officials from the FBI, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, and Mayor Todd Gloria.

–City News Service