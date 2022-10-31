Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
NYC Commissioner Eric Ulrich Resigns After Coming Under a Gambling InvestigationAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Report: Union City cop charged with DWI, assault by auto, for off-duty crash in Hoboken
A Union City police officer was charged with driving while intoxicated and assault by auto for an off-duty October crash in October, The Jersey Journal reported. Kevin Roldan, 24, was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto in Hoboken on October 16th, the newspaper reported.
Bayonne man gets 20 years in state prison for fatal 2020 shooting of Jersey City woman
A Bayonne man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of a Jersey City woman, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, Bernard Wilson, 29, of Bayonne, was sentenced by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello to 20 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Abimael Fuentes, 38, in Jersey City, Suarez said in a statement.
UPDATED: HCPO Homicide Unit & Jersey City police investigating fatal shooting at 74 Dales Ave.
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at 74 Dales Ave. this evening. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 74 Dales Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted about an hour ago.
Police: Man caught with 21 ecstacy pills after recklessly driving stolen car through Bayonne
A man was caught with 21 ecstacy pills after recklessly driving a stolen car through Bayonne, nearly hitting a police vehicle and traveling in the wrong lane, authorities said. Antwon M. Cooper, 44, of Elizabeth, was charged with receiving stolen property, eluding, obstructing a governmental function, resisting arrest, possession of...
Intelligent Transportation Society of N.J. names Jersey City’s Via project of the year
The Intelligent Transportation Society of New Jersey has named Jersey City’s Via microtransit effort as the 2022 Outstanding Program of the Year. The selection is being awarded to Jersey City’s Via program based on the following criteria social and economic sustainability, uniqueness/originality of innovation, demonstrated need, and future value.
Hoboken Planning Board approves Story Dispensary after over 25 hours of testimony
The Hoboken Planning Board unanimously approved (8-0) the controversial Story Dispensary after five meetings that lasted for a total of about 25 hours after 1 a.m. last night. “This application doesn’t meet the spirit of the C-3 zone. People will come from New York. They’ll come from different towns,” Christopher Ling, who works as a planner and architect, argued.
LETTER: ‘Deeply personal & misleading attacks’ in Hoboken BOE race undeserved, councilman says
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken 1st Ward Councilman Mike DeFusco explains why he feels the “deeply personal and misleading” attacks are undeserved in the non-partisan November 8th board of education race. Shortly after I was elected to City Council in 2016, a Board of Education Trustee...
Hoboken condo assoc. questions Story Dispensary’s lease ahead of planning board hearing
The 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association in Hoboken is questioning Story’s Dispensary’s lease, which their counsel calls “false and irrelevant,” ahead of what could be the fifth and final planning board hearing on the project. Martin Cabalar, of Becker & Poliakoff LLP and counsel for the...
Hoboken council approves measure to kill spotted lanterflies, okays new cannabis dispensary
The Hoboken City Council approved an ordinance to kill spotted lanternflies and a resolution approving the Jersey Joint adult-use cannabis dispensary at last night’s meeting. “I don’t think the people understand … this is going to be a travesty beyond belief because it is an exponential growth,” Mary Ondrejka...
Hoboken BOE candidates talk responsible spending, referendum, partisanship, & more
The majority of the Hoboken Board of Education candidates on the ballot in the non-partisan November 8th election participated in the only debate of this election cycle to discuss responsible spending, the referendum, partisanship, and more. Video courtesy of The Pulse with Peter B. By Emma Hot/Hudson County View. Held...
LETTER: ‘Leadership that Listens’ is the best choice for Hoboken BOE, councilwoman says
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken Councilwoman-at-Large Emily Jabbour gives her take on why the “Leadership that Listens” board of education slate is the best choice in the November 8th non-partisan race. My most important title in Hoboken is mom. My two children are thriving at Brandt...
Hudson County Black Caucus endorses Rob Menendez in 8th District congressional race
The Hudson County Black Caucus is endorsing Rob Menendez in the 8th District congressional race ahead of Tuesday’s general election. “Rob is committed to moving the Black community forward,” Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-31), the president of the HCBC. “We enthusiastically endorse Rob Menendez because it is clear that...
Harrison mayoral contest heats up as incumbent Fife takes on old foe Milan in rematch
The Harrison mayoral contest is heating up as in one week, as Mayor James Fife, a two-term incumbent looking for four more years, takes on old foe Anselmo Millan in a rematch from 2018 where he won by 299 votes. Back in March, Millan, a former longtime councilman, filed a...
LETTER: Here’s why I’m voting for Norwood & the ‘Leadership that Listens’ Hoboken BOE team
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Carolyn Buntic explains why she’s voting for Leslie Norwood and her running mates on the “Leadership that Listens” team in the non-partisan November 8th board of education race. Over the past 5 years, I’ve gotten to know Leslie Norwood,...
Statue of ‘Bayonne Bleeder’ Chuck Wepner set to unveil in Peninsula City on Nov. 12
The statue of the “Bayonne Bleeder” Chuck Wepner is set to be unveiled in the Peninsula City on November 12th, officials said this afternoon. The public statue unveiling will take place on Saturday, November 12th, at 12 noon, in Dennis P. Collins Park. The event will take place on 1st Street between Avenue C and Zabriskie Avenue.
