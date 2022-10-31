ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jackson Free Press

'Go, Mississippi': State Could Ditch Song with Racist Roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is on the verge of scuttling a state song with racist roots, two years after it retired a Confederate-themed state flag. The current song, “Go, Mississippi," takes its tune from a 1959 campaign jingle of Democratic Gov. Ross Barnett. “Roll With Ross" included the lyrics, “For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How to submit your design for Mississippi’s next car tag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November 30, 2022. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration. “Mississippi is filled with […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Quarter-billion dollar incentive package passed for new SDI aluminum, biocarbon projects

A multi-million dollar incentive package passed by the state Wednesday paves the way for a $2.5 billion dollar project in Lowndes County involving multiple companies. In a special session, legislators approved $246 million in financial assistance for Indiana-based Steel Dynamics to construct a state-of-the-art low-carbon, aluminum flat-rolled mill near its Columbus steel mill on Airport Road and a biocarbon production facility on Artesia Road, near the International Paper pulp mill. Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bills into law shortly after.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi prepares for next week’s midterm elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Midterm Elections are just one week away, and the entire nation is gearing up for highly contested races. For Mississippi election officials, the main focus ahead of this year’s midterms has been security. “We have done all that we think that we can do. We have trained poll workers,” said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
mageenews.com

Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

MHSAA announces school reclassification for 2023-2025

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association has revealed what sports will look like next school year with seven classifications instead of six. The governing body for public school athletics announced the classifications and regions for the 2023-2025 seasons, and it could be the biggest change...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prevent diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

