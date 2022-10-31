Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Slew of Solid Q3 Earnings Pushes Transport ETFs Higher
The third-quarter earnings picture for the transportation sector has been shaping up strongly. This is especially true as the sector is the second-biggest contributor to Q3 earnings and the third-largest contributor to revenue growth so far. Earnings for 97.2% market capitalization of the sector that has reported already are up 62.3% on 21.5% revenue growth. The earnings and revenue beat ratio of 85.7% and 50%, respectively, is impressive too.
Zacks.com
Airline Stock Roundup: Q3 Earnings Beat at AAL, ALK & UAL, SAVE in Focus
UAL - Free Report) , American Airlines (. ALK - Free Report) reported earnings for third-quarter 2022. Even though robust air-travel demand boosted the top lines of these airline operators, high-fuel costs limited bottom-line growth. Meanwhile, Spirit Airlines’ (. SAVE - Free Report) shareholders approved the merger agreement with...
Zacks.com
TEVA Misses on Q3 Earnings, Cuts 2022 Sales View, Stock Down
TEVA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings were flat year over year as lower revenues were offset by lower costs. Revenues for the third quarter came in at $3.6 billion, which also missed...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 4th
STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company for S&T Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days. S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (. PLOW - Free Report) : This manufacturer...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN): Can Its 7.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ALPN - Free Report) shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $6.45. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.6% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
Buy 3 of the Best Stocks by Using Net Income Ratio
CMRX - Free Report) , Vista Oil & Gas (. RCUS - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Zacks.com
International Seaways (INSW) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
INSW - Free Report) closed at $43.71, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 30.05% over...
Zacks.com
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
NTLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. This compares to loss of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
3 Diversified Operations Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
HON - Free Report) , General Electric (. The Zacks Diversified Operations industry includes companies that operate in various end-markets, including oil & gas, industrial, electronics, power, aviation, technology, finance, healthcare, chemical, non-residential construction, and transportation. Such companies manufacture and provide equipment and solutions, including bioprocessing products, molecular testing-related products, gas and steam turbines, generators, commercial jet engines, and engineered fluid-process equipment. The industry players also provide related services to a large customer base. In addition, a few companies offer services in the agriculture, marine and telecommunications markets, and are engaged in providing environmental and safety solutions. The diversified market operators have a vast global presence, with exposure in the United States, Japan, India, China, Canada and other countries.
Zacks.com
Sempra Energy (SRE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SRE - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.97, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 by 10.1%. The bottom line also increased 15.9% from $1.70 in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.53 per share against...
Zacks.com
What Makes DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) a New Buy Stock
DMAC - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
Zacks.com
Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
BLNK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.70, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Here's Why American Electric Power (AEP) is a Strong Value Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for International Flavors' (IFF) Q3 Earnings?
IFF - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 7 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, International Flavors’ earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates and increased year over year. The company has surpassed earnings estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Waterstone Financial (WSBF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
WSBF - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Prothena's (PRTA) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
PRTA - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 loss of 97 cents per share, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported earnings of $2.13 per share. The year-over-year decline was due to higher revenues in...
Zacks.com
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
COIN - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.23. This compares to earnings of $1.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
CVS Health (CVS) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know
CVS Health (. CVS - Free Report) closed at $89.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Altice (ATUS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
ATUS - Free Report) reported soft third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line and top line missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the company has been accelerating the pace of network rollouts and expects to enhance customer connection with its rebranding campaign, thereby reporting improved performances in the long run.
Zacks.com
Air Lease (AL) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
AL - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.87 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.12%. A...
Comments / 0