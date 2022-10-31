Class of 2023 Linebacker Leviticus Su'a Earns UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins hosted the four-star recruit for an unofficial visit and became the latest Pac-12 program to offer the prospect.

The Bruins have sent an offer to a prospect the staff has had their eye on for quite some time.

Class of 2023 linebacker Leviticus Su'a picked up an offer from UCLA football, the recruit announced Sunday on Instagram. It is the 15th Power Five offer for the Mater Dei (CA) product, who is the consensus No. 1 uncommitted linebacker in the state heading into November.

Su'a already had offers from Arizona, Cal, Colorado, FIU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas and Washington.

Su'a has only used two of his five official visits, going to Arizona on June 4 and Stanford on June 24.

The linebacker has been to many other schools across the country, though, taking an unofficial to Alabama in March. In April alone, Su'a hit Oregon State, Washington and Oregon, then he went to Louisville in July.

UCLA hosted Su'a for an unofficial this past weekend, with the prospect going to Saturday's game against Stanford and then seeing campus on Sunday. The Bruins staff had been in contact with Su'a since the spring, sending him good luck messages as his high school season was getting underway.

In an interview with Ducks Digest's Max Torres in September , Su'a said he was favoring Louisville, Washington and Oregon as his last three official visits. However, Su'a told 247Sports' Greg Biggins on Sunday that he is planning on returning for an official visit to UCLA after the season.

Su'a is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. According to the 247Sports Composite, Su'a is the No. 34 linebacker in the country, the No. 24 player in California and the No. 388 overall prospect in his class.

In 12 games for Mater Dei last season, Su'a racked up 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble. Through the first 10 games of his senior campaign, Su'a has 50 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, a 66-yard interception return for a touchdown and one pass deflection.

Su'a was a standout at the Under Armour Next Camp in Los Angeles in March, and he is committed to play in the Polynesian Bowl this January.

UCLA has several Pacific Islander coaches on staff, including defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a and outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe. Su'a told Torres that Arizona having Polynesian coaches was a draw for him, so perhaps the same could be said for the Bruins.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound prospect is the No. 3 uncommitted linebacker in the country and the No. 5 uncommitted recruit in California, according to the 247Sports Composite.

UCLA has recruited the linebacker position well since Ken Norton Jr. took over as the position coach in February. Of the nine commits in UCLA's class of 2023, four are expected to play linebacker at the college level.

Four-star Tre Edwards in the Bruins' second-highest rated recruit, while recent three-star commit Solomone Malafu ranks third. Three star safety Ty Lee and three-star athlete Donavyn Pellot were primarily recruited by Norton and are expected to make the move there ahead of next season.

UCLA's 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 72 in the country, which is a 20-spot improvement on where they were before Malafu and three-star athlete Ethan O'Connor committed over the weekend.

PHOTO COURTESY OF LEVITICUS SU'A/TWITTER