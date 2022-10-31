Read full article on original website
IGN
Little Witch Nobeta - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Check out gameplay in this trailer for the 3D action shooter game Little Witch Nobeta and watch as Nobeta takes on creepy creatures using spells and close-combat attacks as she explores a mysterious castle. Little Witch Nobeta will be available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2023 in...
IGN
Shatter Remastered Deluxe - Official Launch Trailer
Shatter returns with Shatter Remastered Deluxe bringing 4K resolution support, 120 fps and an array of visual improvements. Shatter Remastered Deluxe is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Official Launch Trailer
Dive into the colorful world of Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom in this launch trailer for the farming and life simulation game. Tend your farm, go fishing, and more in Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom, available now on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN
Blight: Survival – Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Check out the five-minute gameplay reveal trailer for Blight: Survival, a third-person cinematic action-adventure survival game that its developers describe as an "action-horror roguelite" – with four-player co-op as well. A new blight is raising the dead, and you'll use your choice of medieval weapons and warfare to stop it. Wishlist it on Steam at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1774880/Blight_Survival/
IGN
Cosmonious High - Official PSVR 2 Announcement Trailer
Get another look at the colorful world of Cosmonious High in this latest trailer for the game, revealing that the game is coming to PlayStation VR2. In Cosmonious High, meet a colorful cast, adapt outrageous alien powers, and discover the source of the school’s malfunctions to save Cosmonious High from chaos.
thedigitalfix.com
New Avatar 2 trailer shows off Pandora’s amazing oceans
The first full-length trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here. The science fiction movie is set over a decade after the events of the first movie, which saw Jake Sully integrate into the world of Pandora and the way of the Na’vi. The action movie, by sci-fi master James...
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
IGN
Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose Gameplay Walkthrough – Castle Dimitrescu Part 3/3
Part 3 of IGN’s Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Castle Dimitrescu and defeat the Brute Boss. 00:00 - Predation Gallery Puzzle Solution (Triocular Key Found) 01:35 - Find the Gold Mask. 02:00 - M1897 Shotgun Found. 02:40 - Find...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok's Latest Japanese Trailer Is Wonderful and Surprisingly Upbeat
God of War Ragnarok's latest Japanese is a wonderful surprise that is shockingly upbeat in all the best ways. Shared on PlayStation Japan's Twitter, the trailer features footage of God of War Ragnarok placed in between scenes of three men dancing and singing in a beautiful and colorful forest and mountainous setting. Saying any more would ruin the joy and surprise of it all, so here it is for your viewing pleasure!
IGN
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken - Official Reveal Trailer
Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken continues the Deep Sleep legacy with this new pixel based point and click adventure game. This full-length game brings the series' signature tension, atmosphere, and horror-based story that has been absent for almost a decade. Deep Sleep: Labyrinth of the Forsaken will be available on PC in 2023 with future platform releases to be announced.
IGN
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
IGN
Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising, the upcoming beat-'em-up tie-in sequel to the popular Netflix show. The game will be released for all platforms on November 8.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in November 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Reveals New DLC Details
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope released on Nintendo Switch last month, and Ubisoft has big plans for the game's future. Three pieces of downloadable content will be made available for the game in total, with each one planned for 2023. Ubisoft previously announced that some of this content will feature an appearance by Rayman, but now the publisher has revealed a better idea when he'll be arriving, and what else players can expect to see. Unfortunately, Ubisoft's limbless hero won't be appearing until late in 2023, but it seems fans will have a lot to keep them busy until then.
IGN
The Elder Scrolls Online - Official Firesong Gameplay Trailer
The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC is available now on PC/Mac and will be available on Xbox and PlayStation on November 15, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Firesong DLC, which brings a new zone, the mysterious island of Galen, and a storyline that dives deep into the lives and lore of the druids of the Systres who call Galen home.
IGN
Pistol Whip - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Pistol Whip is coming to PS VR2 in 2023, with new features exclusive to the system, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection. Check out the PS VR2 reveal trailer for the FPS.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
IGN
The Past Within - Official Release Trailer
In The Past Within, players have to team up with each other to explore the past as well as the future in this asymmetrical co-op puzzle adventure set in the Rusty Lake universe. The Past Within releases on PC, Mac, Android, and iOS today.
