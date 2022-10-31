Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope released on Nintendo Switch last month, and Ubisoft has big plans for the game's future. Three pieces of downloadable content will be made available for the game in total, with each one planned for 2023. Ubisoft previously announced that some of this content will feature an appearance by Rayman, but now the publisher has revealed a better idea when he'll be arriving, and what else players can expect to see. Unfortunately, Ubisoft's limbless hero won't be appearing until late in 2023, but it seems fans will have a lot to keep them busy until then.

