Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game

Ben Simmons is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.

On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable for the contest.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Nets say Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable tonight vs. Indiana due to left knee soreness."

The two teams faced off on Saturday evening, and the Pacers pulled off the upset win (125-116).

That was a game that the Nets should have won, and their struggles on the season currently have them sitting at 1-5 in their first six games of the season.

They have a roster that features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in addition to Simmons, but they have not looked good to start the season.

Last season, the Nets got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, which was a significant disappointment.

This season, they look even worse, so they will need to figure it out soon.

The Pacers had been expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, and while they still may find themselves at the bottom of the standings later in the year, they are currently a respectable 3-4.

They were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021-22, and over the last, year have moved on from veterans such as Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.

Simmons is currently averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest in his first six games with the Nets.