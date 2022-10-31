Boys soccer: Who is the lohud boys soccer player of the week?

Get your thumbs ready.

We're huddling up one more time, highlighting some of the best performances from individuals who last week celebrated a Section 1 championship. Please take a moment to evaluate what each finalist accomplished, then vote for the athlete you believe is most deserving of a special shoutout. The poll closes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the winner will be celebrated on our social media accounts.

Previous winners are Nico Galeano of Scarsdale, Johnathan Mendieta of Peekskill, Gael Baraldi of White Plains, Colin Waring of Mahopac, Daniel Santos of New Rochelle, Christian Thewes of Rye Neck and Aidan Heffner of Byram Hills.

Lucas Kantor, Scarsdale

The junior keeper made five saves during a 4-2 semifinal win over John Jay-East Fishkill. He delivered eight saves and kept New Rochelle off the board with a stunning deflection in the closing minutes of a 1-0 win to claim the Section 1 Class AA title.

Nick Varela, Yorktown

The junior midfielder set up the winning goal in a 2-0 win over Greeley in the semifinals. He got the Huskers on the board first, 10 minutes into the second half, with a goal that ranks among the prettiest of the season, sparking a 3-0 win over Tappan Zee in the Section 1 Class A championship.

Emilio Abud-Chalita, Briarcliff

The junior forward got the game-winner in a 2-1 semifinal win over Keio. He also went up and headed a corner from Theo Molinoff in the opening minutes of a tense overtime, giving the undefeated Bears a 1-0 win over Bronxville in the Section 1 Class B championship.

Will Sniffen, Haldane

The senior center back has been a rock for the Blue Devils all season. His leadership was key to keeping Haldane sharp over a 12-day layoff, which included a semifinal bye. Sniffen was quick to the ball in an 8-2 win over Hamliton in the Class C championship, keeping his teammates on the attack.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer for The Journal News and lohud.com. He can be reached by email at mdougher@lohud.com or via Twitter @hoopsmbd .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Boys soccer: Who is the lohud boys soccer player of the week?