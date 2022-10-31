ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule .

The Bills are a 12.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Bills are -900 on the moneyline in the game.

The Jets are +550.

The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

NFL Week 9 odds :

The Bills are coming off a 27-17 win against the Green Bay Packers.

The Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 22-17.

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpNA0_0itMyBD100

The Bills beat the Jets in Week 10 last season, 45-17. They also beat them in Week 18, 27-10.

The NFL Week 9 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under

