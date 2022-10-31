ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule .

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Vikings are -180 on the moneyline in the game.

The Commanders are +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 43.5 points.

NFL Week 9 odds :

The Vikings are coming off a 34-26 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Commanders beat the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16.

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDKUo_0itMyAKI00

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 9 game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Minnesota Vikings vs. Washington Commanders odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, total

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former First Round Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks are now the latest NFL team to give former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell a chance. Treadwell has been added to the Seahawks' practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 27-year-old already spent time on the Patriots' and Cardinals' taxi squads this fall. Treadwell, a 2016 first-round...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday

The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday.  In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away.  Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Seahawks Notable Signing News

The Seattle Seahawks are adding some much-needed depth to their receiving corps. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the top team in the NFC West is signing Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. Treadwell, a former first-round pick out of Ole Miss, has bounced around the NFL since 2016. He previously...
SEATTLE, WA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to heated Bill Belichick press conference

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, and the New England Patriots were one of the few teams to not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s deadline. Despite this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was still asked questions on Wednesday about the team’s decision to not make any moves, which led to a contentious exchange with one reporter.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

