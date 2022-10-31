ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Hanks High named grand champions at 45th annual Tournament of Bands at NMSU

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xp83I_0itMy7lM00

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University hosted the 45th annual Tournament of Bands over the weekend, with Hanks High taking the grand prize out of 20 competing high school marching bands.

High school students from across the borderland and New Mexico took the field at Aggie Memorial Stadium Saturday for preliminary performances throughout the day — including the four Las Cruces high schools. TOB historically marks the end of the marching competition season, following the Zia Marching Band Fiesta held at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico Pageant of Bands held in Rio Rancho.

Hanks High School from El Paso was announced the grand champion with its show “Take Me To Your Leader,” followed by V. Sue Cleveland High from Rio Rancho and Las Cruces’ Organ Mountain High. The position of the top three bands did not change between prelims and finals.

Cleveland High was given the Greg Randall Award of Excellence, an award given to the highest scoring New Mexico band. And while Moriarty High did not make it into the finals, they were given the Greg Fant Band of Distinction award and performed “¡Caliente!” as an exhibition prior to performances by finals bands.

Las Cruces High came out fourth while Centennial High took sixth. Alamogordo High, Carlsbad High and Los Lunas High all also made it into the finals competition.

It was announced after prelims that attendance was just over 1,800 people. Steven Smyth, NMSU associate director of bands, said attendance totaled 4,600 by the end of the night.

The full finals results:

  1. Hanks HS – “Take Me To Your Leader”
  2. Cleveland HS – “N Dust Three Us”
  3. Organ Mountain HS – “Unidentified”
  4. Las Cruces HS – “Summertime”
  5. Parkland HS – “Rapture of the Deep”
  6. Centennial HS – “Coven”
  7. Alamogordo HS – “Beyond the Palette”
  8. Carlsbad HS – “Why So Serious??”
  9. El Paso HS – “Play”
  10. Los Lunas HS – “Groove”

Smyth recognized the late William Clark, former NMSU director of bands and highly influential music educator in the state, during Saturday’s program. For years, Clark could be counted among those in the stands during TOB and just about all other music performances held in Las Cruces.

“And whether you know it or not, your own students — your sons and your daughters — were affected by (Clark), too, because he was a great teacher and great teachers live on forever,” Smyth said to the audience.

“Our students are top notch. They are wonderful human beings that are going to be successful because of the experiences and the relationships and the just sheer fun that they all have together, just like you're having right now in your bands,” he said to students. “So please, don't put that instrument away … Regardless of what you do, music is part of your life. You’ve worked way too hard, way too hard to give it up now. Football players can't continue to play linebacker, but you can continue to play clarinet all your life.”

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in NOVEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Silver City...
LAS CRUCES, NM
nmsuroundup.com

OUTober Drag Show brings an inclusive community to NMSU

Inclusivity was a prominent theme at the annual OUTober Drag Show on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at NMSU. The show, put on by LGBT+ Programs and NMSU RHA, showcased many Aggie student drag performers, along with special guests like ViLette Stratton and Harlee Qylc. “It’s such an inclusive environment and I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NM State grabs 99-75 win over Western New Mexico in exhibition game

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball got the chance to play outside competition one more time without the result counting in the record book. NMSU grabbed a 99-75 win over Western New Mexico, a NCAA Division II school, in an exhibition game at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Looking to the Organ Mountains for beauty

Taken at sunset on Aug. 19, 2021 from the Organ Mountain Desert Peaks Visitor Center. Gordon Berman submitted this stunning Photo of the Week Entry. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Mesquite Street trolley rides begin Nov. 4

Monthly horse-drawn trolley rides along Mesquite Street just east of downtown Las Cruces will begin Friday, Nov. 4. Trails End Gallery owner Gary Biel is putting the ride together, with Pete Paulson driving the two-horse team and trolley that have been a fixture in Las Cruces and Mesilla – especially during the holidays – and at the county fairgrounds for many years.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

EPISD Celebrates Opening of New School on Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Through a ceremony, El Paso Independent School District will be celebrating the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, Nov. 3. The middle school opened its doors back in August to more than 900 students. The $40 million campus boasts modern learning spaces […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces Annual Candy Drop takes place at Maag Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The annual Great Pumpkin Candy Drop took place today at Maag Park in Las Cruces for the Halloween holiday. For 15 years, the annual Candy Drop invited all public service officers as well as the community to participate in the free event. The event is said to create a positive […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Mesilla Valley Maze quick and dirty review

I make the annual pilgrimage to the Mesilla Valley Maze in Las Cruces every year in October. There is a plethora of things to do and see there for all ages. They have covered pavilions and you are allowed to bring your own food and drink. You can plan on spending hours there with the kiddos and have lunch without breaking the bank. Put this place on your list of places to visit every Halloween season.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Three El Paso Urban Legends That are Just Ridiculous

Growing up in El Paso you hear your share of absurd Urban legends, but these are the three most absurd ones around. Of course, every city develops its own mythology and set of urban legends, but I think these three El Paso myths are the silliest and most easily disproved ones.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The world’s largest inland desalination plant is right here in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination plant on the east side is the world's largest inland desalination plant. It is the largest based on how many millions of gallons of clean water it can produce on a given day- capable of cleaning a whopping 27.5 million gallons per day, the equivalent of 416 Olympic size swimming pools.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces man receives sentence for ‘horrific’ reckless driving

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sammy Christopher Flores, age 30, of Las Cruces was sentenced on Wednesday Nov. 3 in Third District Court of Doña Ana County.  Flores plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, 3 counts of Great Bodily Injury by Vehicle (Reckless Driving) a third-degree felony, and 1 count […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday that he has decided not to seek re-election. He is currently serving his fourth term as the mayor of Las Cruces, his 16th year holding that position. Miyagishima has been in office as mayor since 2007. He has served in public office since The post ONLY ON ABC-7: Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima announces he will not seek re-election appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy