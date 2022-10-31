ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police identify woman shot, killed in car on Reading Road in Avondale

By Cameron Knight and Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Cincinnati police have identified the woman who died Monday after she was struck by gunfire while driving in her car on Reading Road in Avondale.

Police say the woman was Johanna Rox, 37.

Officers were dispatched before 2:30 p.m. to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Avenue for the shooting.

Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis said the woman was driving near the busy intersection when she was shot.

CPR was performed at the scene and she was transported to the hospital, Davis said. She died after arriving there.

It's believed a person in another car shot her. No suspect information has been released.

Reading Road was shut down during the initial investigation.

The University of Cincinnati said that an emergency was reported in the area 1819 Innovation Hub. The university said the situation was "all clear" around 2:44 p.m.

"Officers checked the area of 1819 Innovation Hub," the school said. "There is no threat to the campus community."

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

Guest
3d ago

this is so sad people are losing their lives every day every where 💔😪gotta get better 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

