MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two people shot and killed at a Mesa apartment complex earlier this week were identified on Thursday as husband and wife, police say. On Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., Mesa police received several 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near Main Street and Power Road. Investigators say they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. Ronnie died at the scene, and Natishia was rushed to the hospital. However, she died on Wednesday morning.

MESA, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO