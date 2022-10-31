Read full article on original website
Leslie Braun
3d ago
Very sad....another driver under the influence refusing to be accountable for his stupidity and callous disregard for human life. Hope he rots in prision.
Reply(2)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
AZFamily
2 shot to death at Mesa apartment complex identifed as husband, wife
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two people shot and killed at a Mesa apartment complex earlier this week were identified on Thursday as husband and wife, police say. On Tuesday, just before 11:30 p.m., Mesa police received several 911 calls about gunshots at an apartment complex near Main Street and Power Road. Investigators say they found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and his wife, 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde, shot underneath a stairwell at the complex. Ronnie died at the scene, and Natishia was rushed to the hospital. However, she died on Wednesday morning.
Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say
At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.
Husband, wife identified as victims in Mesa shooting
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife were fatally shot Tuesday night at an apartment complex in Mesa, police said. Ronnie Lazalde, 48, was found dead at about 11:15 p.m. underneath a stairwell at the complex located near Power Road and Main Street. Lazalde's 41-year-old wife, Natishia, was found near him also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two teens arrested in deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix
Two teens have been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed four people in Phoenix in July.
AZFamily
Reward offered to find shooter who killed man found dead inside car in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Law enforcement is hoping a new reward will help get new leads into whoever shot and killed a man found dead inside a car in Maryvale earlier this week. Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the murderer of 27-year-old Leonel Pineda-Valdez.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of killing boss over paycheck dispute, claims of theft
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his boss over accusations of theft and a pay dispute at a west Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday. It happened near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 p.m. Officers arrived and arrested 51-year-old David Gordon Sr., who told officers he had shot his boss, 47-year-old Dariusz Swiader, and put the gun on top of a truck, according to court documents. Swiader was found in his gray truck with two gunshots to his head. He died at the scene.
Maricopa man on motorcycle killed in crash Wednesday night on SR 347
A two-vehicle fatal collision at State Route 347 and Riggs Road Wednesday night took the life of a Maricopa man. Anthony Valenzuela, 24, of Maricopa, was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Jeep Wrangler at Riggs Road and SR 347, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Valenzuela was southbound on […] This post Maricopa man on motorcycle killed in crash Wednesday night on SR 347 appeared first on InMaricopa.
AZFamily
2 teens arrested after street racing crash in Phoenix left 4 dead, including Lyft driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police say they found and arrested the two teenagers who were reportedly racing just before a deadly crash that killed four on July 22 in Phoenix. Investigators said they were able to identify both drivers of the racing vehicles as a teenage girl and a...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting involving officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting involving Phoenix officers on Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the parking lot of a strip mall near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road around 4:30 p.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police says someone in the area called...
AZFamily
Woman dies after being hit by car overnight in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car early Friday morning in Phoenix. Officers responded to the collision around 1 a.m. on Indian School Road just east of 35th Avenue. A woman had been witnessed walking across Indian School when she was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man who witnessed Mesa pizza restaurant shooting speaks out
The shooting, which happened on the night of Nov. 4, left one man injured. The suspect later died. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
AZFamily
Casa Grande police arrest alleged drug supplier, found fentanyl, stolen police gun
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Casa Grande police arrested a man they say supplies some drug dealers with fentanyl and other narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, dozens of firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a stolen police-issued gun that went missing from the Casa Grande Police Department in October during a search of an Arizona City home.
AZFamily
Man shoots ex’s new boyfriend before turning gun on himself in Mesa restaurant, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot by his girlfriend’s ex inside a Mesa restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The suspect then shot himself. Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting inside Desert Peaks Pizza and...
theprescotttimes.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road. On Thursday, November 3 rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan. Altima...
AZFamily
Man dead, one detained after shooting at west Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police officers say they found the man shot inside a car when they arrived at the complex. Paramedics declared the man dead on the scene. Officers say they detained a man in the apartment parking lot who claims he was involved in the shooting.
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Shooting inside Mesa pizzeria leaves man dead, 2 others hurt
Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Former...
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
Comments / 13