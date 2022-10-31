ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

B&N Diner facing repair costs after vehicle wrecks into building

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. − A vehicle reportedly drove through the B&N Diner in Lafayette on Friday, causing multiple injuries and damage to the restaurant.

No deaths were reported.

According to Lt. Justin Hartman with Lafayette Police, an 80-year-old man is responsible for the accident.

"This gentleman was trying to park his vehicle in the parking lot," Hartman said. "He hit the gas instead of the brake. It sent him through the building. He did have injuries. He was taken to the hospital. I don't have an updated condition on him. There were (about) four other people inside that suffered minor injuries.

Hartman stated the man will not be charged with anything.

An answering machine message from the B&N Diner stated Monday, "(The diner) is temporarily closed until we can get our building re-fixed. We had a car go through our wall. Sorry about that. Keep us in mind. We'll be back as soon as we can. Thank you."

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help the diner, located at 2220 Sagamore Pkwy. S, with repair costs. As of Monday, $740 of the $30,000 goal had been raised.

This story will be updated as more information is received.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

