ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa's top medical oversight board names its new executive director

By Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

The Iowa Board of Medicine has chosen a new executive director.

Dennis Tibben, a longtime official with the Iowa Medical Society, has been appointed to lead the state agency that licenses medical doctors, investigates complaints and disciplines physicians for medical malpractice. The medical board also is responsible for administering state laws and regulations that govern the practice of medicine in the state of Iowa.

Tibben, who was among five candidates considered for the role, was selected in October for his "extensive leadership and government affairs experience," said Jill Stuecker, the former interim executive director of the Iowa Board of Medicine.

Tibben's salary is $128,960.

The previous executive director, Kent Nebel, departed in May after three years in the top position. Officials have not disclosed why the long-term attorney left the board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lm0It_0itMy0aH00

Tibben graduated with a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and a master's degree in public administration from Drake University. He worked at both the Governor's Office and with Planned Parenthood of the Heartland before joining the Iowa Medical Society in 2011.

Tibben held a variety of roles within the professional organization and most recently served as the interim executive vice president and chief executive officer starting this past June.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking

Des Moines, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced she has appealed a district court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad, which is airing on TV9, argues taxpayers can’t trust the Republican candidate for State Auditor Todd Halbur with taxpayer dollars. It argues he made bookkeeping errors along with being sued for missing bill payments. Source: Rob Sand for Iowa. According...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor

Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

10 Communities Receive $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants

November 2, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today awarded $934,430 in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 10 communities around the state.In our area, the communities include: Coon Rapids; Manning; and Woodbine. The grants will benefit local improvement projects, such as historic building rehabilitation and upper story renovations.
WOODBINE, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa

Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Debate continues to stir of Iowa's Gov.'s plan for private school vouchers

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, controversy is still brewing over a proposal by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for a private school voucher system. Earlier in the year, Gov. Reynolds and other lawmakers advocated for a private school voucher system, which would let more students attend private schools at a more affordable price by diverting taxpayer dollars to the vouchers and away from public schools. Now, with the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reynolds is pushing for the idea again.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges

DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid

Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
GALVA, IA
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows

Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Republicans are looking to keep the majority in the house and senate they’ve held for the last five years. We asked Republican and Democratic party leaders to explain why Iowans should elect their party candidates to the legislature. Republicans never responded, but Democrats say it comes down to a balance of power and ideas at the capitol.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy