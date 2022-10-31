ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Brewery in Ankeny closes, citing labor shortages and rising costs

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTJrs_0itMxzwC00

Mistress Brewing Co. Taproom, the Ankeny brewery, closes its doors at the end of business on Oct. 31.

The brewery from co-owners Jeff Heng and Shawn McNeeley opened in 2018 inside a former Dahl’s Foods grocery store at 1802 N. Ankeny Blvd.

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 was something we never really recovered from. Exploding labor and raw material costs, labor shortages and huge price increases from our suppliers have just been too much for us to overcome,” McNeeley wrote on Facebook.

“Jeff and I have had an amazing adventure, met incredible people and had memories that will last our lifetime,” he said.

In 2019, the brewery won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its Pumpkin Rumble.

The 9,000-square-foot beer hall sat 450 people with pints of flagship ales and seasonal beers on the 24 taps. McNeeley and Heng launched Mistress in 2016 as a bottle-only brewery, delivering 22-ounce bombers to the local liquor store, the Des Moines Register reported in 2018, before opening their brick-and-mortar.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Hy-Vee to close retail stores on Thanksgiving Day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24. This is the first time Hy-Vee will have its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day in its 92-year history. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Mistress Brewing Company announces closure of Ankeny taproom

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny brewery is closing its doors permanently this Halloween. Mistress Brewing Company announced on Facebook Monday that, after four years in the business, the taproom will no longer be operating. Owners Shawn and Jeff said that they were never able to fully financially recover from...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans rush to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot grows

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans are playing the Powerball as the jackpot grows. On Wednesday, the jackpot is an estimated$1.2 billion. KCCI's Lauren Johnson was in West Des Moines to meet with Powerball hopefuls. Some Iowans already know what they would do with the jackpot money. "I...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Be Wary of This Rental Scam in Iowa

Tons of amazing things have been possible because of the internet. Social media allows users to keep in touch with friends and family from all over the world, you now have the convenience to buy almost anything while sitting on your couch, and billions of dollars have been raised for a variety of charities and causes around the entire world.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
WINTERSET, IA
Des Moines Business Record

BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines delays parking upgrades after pay system problems

Des Moines is delaying installation of a new automatic parking meter system in the East Village. Driving the news: Multiple problems emerged among the first pay stations that were installed in other areas of downtown, city traffic engineer John Davis told Axios Monday.The new kiosks have at times struggled to process credit cards, which resulted in many aborted transactions between May and August.There have also been issues in reconciling payments made at the pay stations with bank receipts but those problems have since been resolved, Davis said.An unknown number of tickets have been dismissed or were never issued because of...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Pets perish in overnight Drake neighborhood fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Residents of a Drake neighborhood apartment building that caught fire overnight were able to get out safely, but some of their pets were not so lucky. Fire crews were called to a building in the 1000 block of 22nd Street around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fire, said […]
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
dmcityview.com

An update on Marty Tirrell. Judicial performance and voter outreach. Veteran homelessness. Top home sales. And a historic conversation.

Marty Tirrell, the sports broadcaster and conman, is back in Des Moines, wearing an ankle bracelet while on “home confinement status” until his release date from the federal prison system in August of next year. According to a federal official, Tirrell is working at Sports Byline, a talk-radio sports network.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines school buildings now stocked with Narcan

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines public school buildings are now stocked with a supply of the anti-overdose drug naloxone – better known as Narcan. On Monday, doses of the nasal spray were distributed to school nurses. The spray can instantly reverse the effects of opioid-related overdoses. Des Moines school nurses say they hope to […]
DES MOINES, IA
gotodestinations.com

The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)

Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Iowans deserve better than "school choice"

Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy