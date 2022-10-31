ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orrville, OH

Aultman Orrville Hospital to offer pulmonary rehabilitation program

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago

Aultman Orrville Hospital recently began offering a 12-week pulmonary rehabilitation program designed to help patients who have COPD, cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, a difficult COVID recovery or any health concern that has caused shortness of breath. The program will improve breathing and lung function.

"This program serves an increased need in our community, and our goal is to keep people in the community and provide services close to their homes,” said Kristen Beichler, unit director for the emergency department, cardiac rehab and stress testing.

During a typical appointment, which last one hour twice a week, a team of six specialists will have patientswork through exercises, take their vitals, evaluate their current feelings and progress and provideappropriate education to address their needs.

To learn more about the pulmonary rehabilitation program, call Jennifer Moine at 330-684-4702.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why

Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
AKRON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Opportunities Abound for Northeast Ohio Nurses

Cleveland colleges and medical centers reveal a continued high demand for one of the most trusted professions in the world. Nursing is the most trusted profession in the world, according to Jason Pirtz, chief nursing officer for University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center, citing 2021 studies to back up his claim. People look to nurses more than anyone else in the medical world or in any other profession to be honest, do their best to provide medical care and treat patients as individuals.
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

1,000 to be Given Away 11/18

Coats and Cans For Kids is once again giving away 1,000 free turkeys. The distribution takes place on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at KNR (3412 W. Market St. in Fairlawn). To receive a free turkey, please donate a coat or a can. Donations benefit the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and Volunteers of America. Akron Metro RTA is offering free rides (not valid on SCAT, NCX or Call-A-Bus) to and from KNR for two hours before and two hours after the event. Show the flier below to your bus operator. For more information, visit knrlegal.com/turkey-giveaway.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Children’s Hospital Holiday Tree Festival set for Nov. 12-19

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital’s 41st Holiday Tree Festival is scheduled for Nov. 12-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. Admission is free. The event features more than 135 decorated trees and 70 wreaths donated by local corporations, groups and individuals. All items on display will be for sale following the event. Holiday gifts, decorations, coloring books and bows will also be available for sale. Proceeds from the festival will benefit medical research, education and patient care at the hospital. Since the festival’s inception in 1982, more than $6.7 million has been raised, according to the hospital.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Health: Many COVID Cases Not Being Reported

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Since the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, WHBC News has provided daily and now weekly case numbers. But with many people testing at home and not contacting a doctor, just how far off are those numbers?. Canton Health Commissioner Jim Adams...
CANTON, OH
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy