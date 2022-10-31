Penn State prediction vs. Indiana: Youth lifts Nittany Lions, sparks belief. Here's how

Penn State figures to produce a comeback effort in some way Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana.

Enough senior leadership. Too many young talents with a lot to prove over the final four regular-season games.

The only question will be how clean and smooth it will look against a seriously-flawed opponent tripping through a five-game losing streak.

Focus on Penn State's youngest "stars" to gauge how this team will respond against the rested but forlorn Hoosiers. Guys like linebacker Abdul Carter and defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, cornerback Kalen King and safety Zakee Wheatley. The true freshmen running backs. The redshirt freshman receiver.

And, of course, the rookie quarterback, who must start playing before games are out of reach.

They are most of Penn State's best talent. And they are seasoned enough now, too.

Those guys are Penn State's future and its present. Gauging their focus and body language and effort will show how this afternoon plays out, exactly.

Indiana, simply put, has too many issues to fix.

What will Lions learn: Penn State report card: Late collapse to Buckeyes. Again. Who's most to blame?

Their defense has broke (Big Ten-worst 31 points per game). Their top playmaker, 6-foot-2 receiver Cam Camper, is now lost for the season with injury. They are holding a quarterback competition in the middle of the season − embattled starter Brian Bazelak or freshman Dexter Williams (Sound familiar?).

And their blockers up front have been ill-equipped all fall.

Even if not ideal, the Nittany Lions still own significantly more to play for on Saturday afternoon. They are more balanced and more efficient.

And even with three injured offensive linemen, they somehow still feel in better shape even there, as well.

So this is a situation Penn State should embrace now. Where their youngest stars should continue to grow, like running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton.

Even rookie QB Drew Allar.

Of course, that's Penn State's own personal saga and wonderment going forward.

Just nothing like the kind of bad vibes the Hoosiers and hanging-on head coach Tom Allen are dealing with right now.

Really, not even close.

Bodani's pick: Penn State 34, Indiana 16

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State prediction vs. Indiana: Youth lifts Nittany Lions, sparks belief. Here's how