Read full article on original website
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Unique Westbrook trade proposal with Kings will interest Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a sluggish start this season and while Russell Westbrook has looked better coming off of the bench, the best version of this team this season is still one that does not have Westbrook on the roster. For the most part, fans are familiar...
Reactions to Khris Middleton’s nearing return to Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks fans got great news on Tuesday. Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that Khris Middleton and MarJon Beauchamp have been assigned to the Wisconsin Herd for today’s practice. Many Bucks fans have been wondering when we would get an update on Middleton, and with him going to...
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Bulls, Bucks & Raptors Have Value On The Road)
The NBA season is nearly 10 games in and we're starting to get a sense of who's good and who's not. Tonight, we have some great matchups that will give us an even clearer picture. There's 12 games on the slate today, so let's jump into our team's favorite picks...
NBA games today: Trail Blazers vs Suns headlines Friday slate
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything related to the NBA schedule for the
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
Michigan fans are livid over first College Football Playoff rankings
Michigan Wolverines fans are beyond outraged regarding their current status in the college football playoff rankings. If you thought there was bad blood for the Michigan Wolverines in the tunnel melee this past week, the College Football Playoff initial ranks will make it worse. ESPN dropped the initial CFP rankings...
Chicago Blackhawks pull out another very close victory
The Chicago Blackhawks are putting together a nice start in a season in which they were projected to be amongst the worst in the National Hockey League. They still could end up being that bad but right now it doesn’t look like that is going to be the case.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
562K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0