Elon Musk says Twitter suffered ‘massive’ revenue drop due to activist group pressure on advertisers
A letter has been sent to Twitter's top 20 largest advertisers, urging them to cease advertising on the platform as Elon Musk rolls back its current content moderation practices.
Amid layoffs, Twitter sued over alleged violations of Calif. labor law
Layoffs at Twitter started late on Thursday, and already five former employees have filed a lawsuit against the company for allegedly violating California labor law, where the platform’s headquarters is based. The lawsuit claims Twitter violated California’s WARN Act, which requires large employers with more than 100 employees to...
