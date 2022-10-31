Read full article on original website
Dental Decisions: Seven health benefits of dental implants
In general, it’s best to replace missing teeth as soon as possible. That way, you’ll be able to prevent adjacent teeth from drifting toward the empty sockets and loosening. Likewise, dental implants also help keep your jaw healthy so you don’t lose bone density. Here are the main benefits of dental implants:
Dental Decisions: Five tips for good at-home dental care
Tooth decay and gum disease are both extremely common oral health problems. In fact, gum disease is one of the most common diseases in the U.S. and is the most common cause of tooth loss in adults. Fortunately, while these are potentially serious problems, they are preventable ones. There are many things you can do at home to keep your teeth and gums healthy, vastly reducing your risk of gum disease and tooth decay.
Two people exposed to rabies in Caldwell County after skunk infects pet cat
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults in Caldwell County have been exposed to rabies after coming into contact with their cat that was infected with the virus. The North Carolina State Laboratory notified the Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division on Wednesday that a cat that was submitted by the owners infected for testing positive for rabies.
