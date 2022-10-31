Tooth decay and gum disease are both extremely common oral health problems. In fact, gum disease is one of the most common diseases in the U.S. and is the most common cause of tooth loss in adults. Fortunately, while these are potentially serious problems, they are preventable ones. There are many things you can do at home to keep your teeth and gums healthy, vastly reducing your risk of gum disease and tooth decay.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO