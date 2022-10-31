When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.

LOGAN COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO