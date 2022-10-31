Read full article on original website
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
No candidates on the ballot to be the next mayor of Bancroft
BANCROFT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Voters in the Putnam County town of Bancroft do not have a candidate for mayor on this year's ballot. The current mayor is not seeking re-election, and no one has filed to take on the role. According to state law, the town council will select...
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
Deweese, Withrow vying for Putnam Commission seat
WINFIELD, W.Va. — A couple of well-known figures in Putnam County will face off election day for a seat on the Putnam County Commission. Republican Steve Deweese is the former Putnam County sheriff and he’s taking on Democrat Jim Withrow who served as a Putnam County commissioner from 1998 to 2004. Withrow has also served on the county’s planning commission. Both are from the Buffalo-Leon area of the county.
West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
Kanawha Commission agrees to pay for more testing of Paint Creek, residents' wells
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County commissioners said they have agreed to pay for more testing of Paint Creek and residents' wells as they continue to try to address the aftermath of a chemical spill that happened in late August on the West Virginia Turnpike. The tractor trailer spilled...
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
Lawrence County, Ohio commissioners considering selling sewer district
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Lawrence County Commissioners are considering selling the Union-Rome Sewer District. Commissioners met on Wednesday morning to take the next steps to allow the prosecutor to start negotiations with Aqua Water. The Board approved a resolution in early 2022 to put the sewer district up for sale. Lawrence County Commissioner Dr. […]
West Virginia native and TV host honored with sign in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sign honoring the host of the hit television show “Barnwood Builders,” Mark Bowe, was unveiled Thursday in eastern Kanawha County. The sign will greet people driving into the eastern Kanawha County community of Glasgow. The Kanawha County Commission says, in addition to Bowe, Commissioners Ben Salango, Kent Carper […]
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
Fayette County candidates and voters attend meet and greet, hearing and discussing issues a week before election
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Voices were heard and issues were unpacked during a meet the candidates’ event. On Tuesday, November 1, approximately one week until the general elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was host to the event at their office in Oak Hill.
2nd annual Holly Jolly Brawley begins in Charleston, West Virginia on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The second annual Holly Jolly Brawley will begin in late November after a successful first year in 2021. It will take place on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, in downtown Charleston. It starts at noon. The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau says there will be […]
Christmas sale at Mountain Mission to begin Thursday in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mountain Mission Christmas Sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Charleston’s West Side. There will be many different Christmas-decorating items light lights, ornaments, trees, wreaths and more. The money raised from the sale will be used to help purchase food items for up to 1,000 families in the area […]
Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program
When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
High school student killed on I64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow
CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
Newly sworn-in West Virginia officer won’t let age or gender define her role in law enforcement
Out of the eight officers, Rose is the only woman that was sworn in, and she is 17 to 23 years older than her male colleagues. But instead of letting gender or age define her role as an officer, Rose is reminding herself and others that she deserves to be exactly where she is at.
