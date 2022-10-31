ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

No candidates on the ballot to be the next mayor of Bancroft

BANCROFT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Voters in the Putnam County town of Bancroft do not have a candidate for mayor on this year's ballot. The current mayor is not seeking re-election, and no one has filed to take on the role. According to state law, the town council will select...
BANCROFT, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Stollings vs. Stuart: W.Va.'s 7th District race heats up

MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Election Day will see 17 senators chosen by voters in West Virginia. One of the most hotly contested races in the state will be for the 7th District. Boone County doctor and veteran senator Ron Stollings and former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia and head of the state Republican party Mike Stuart are battling for the same seat.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deweese, Withrow vying for Putnam Commission seat

WINFIELD, W.Va. — A couple of well-known figures in Putnam County will face off election day for a seat on the Putnam County Commission. Republican Steve Deweese is the former Putnam County sheriff and he’s taking on Democrat Jim Withrow who served as a Putnam County commissioner from 1998 to 2004. Withrow has also served on the county’s planning commission. Both are from the Buffalo-Leon area of the county.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Big factor in Logan Schools takeover: questions surrounding virtual schools program

When the state Board of Education voted to take over the Logan County School system, members were reacting to a wide range of problems uncovered by a recent review. But a few financial irregularities stood out to state board members as they asked questions about the review. And one grabbed their attention even more than others: a one-bid contract from a local religious school to provide virtual education for young public school students.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

High school student killed on I64E identified

UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): Cabell County Schools […]
MILTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Eight new COVID deaths reported with three local counties in yellow

CHARLESTON — Another eight residents including a woman in her early 40s have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Tuesday. The death count from the virus since the pandemic began was 7,530 as of Tuesday, according to the department. The state...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy