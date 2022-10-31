Read full article on original website
Pomroy man faces murder charges in the death of his father
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A Pomroy, Ohio man is facing murder charges after being indicted for the death of his father, 54- year-old Brian Swart. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 32-year-old Brian Hart was indicted on Monday. Hart is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and having weapons under disability.
Two-year-old drowns in backyard pond in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of a young child. According to preliminary reports, the tragic incident occurred Wednesday at a property on Chillicothe Pike in Jackson. No further details were immediately released by Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier. UPDATE:...
Car thieves get away from Vinton Co. deputies
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two suspects in a Jackson County auto theft eluded deputies in Vinton County today. According to Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain, deputies located a stolen Jeep in the area of Shiloh Road near Route 683. Cain, in a statement, said the “two suspects fled on...
Arson investigation continues in a Ross Co. mobile home fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County mobile home fire is being investigated as arson by the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office. The Guardian reported on the structure fire that occurred on October 27, along Wilson Run Road. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin and Huntington...
