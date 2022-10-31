ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A Pomroy, Ohio man is facing murder charges after being indicted for the death of his father, 54- year-old Brian Swart. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 32-year-old Brian Hart was indicted on Monday. Hart is charged with aggravated murder, two counts of murder, abuse of a corpse, and having weapons under disability.

