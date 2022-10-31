Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Dansby Swanson’s asking price, and if the Braves can afford it
The biggest free agent need for the Braves is, quite clearly, shortstop. Dansby Swanson is a free agent. Can they afford to keep him?. Dansby Swanson had his best offensive season when he needed to most. Atlanta lost Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Ronald Acuña’s return to normalcy was far from guaranteed.
Kyle Schwarber warned baseball about Philadelphia Phillies offense weeks ago
If you were surprised by the Philadelphia Phillies power output in the World Series on Tuesday night, you weren’t listening to the words of Kyle Schwarber early in the postseason. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have flexed their home run muscles in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series...
Did Pedro Martinez just drop a major hint about Red Sox’ offseason plans?
The 2023 Boston Red Sox roster currently has more question marks than the Riddler’s outfit. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers? The starting rotation? Bullpen? Qualifying Offers? Free agents? Trades? Prospects? So much to do, but what will they do? And how will they do it?. Only time will tell.
World Series Game 3: Harper, Phillies tie World Series mark with 5 HR, top Astros
The Phillies are two wins away from winning the World Series.
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
Phillies fans furious at Jose Alvarado for Game 4 meltdown
Philadelphia Phillies fans were not pleased with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado, whose meltdown helped the Houston Astros take a 5-0 lead in Game 4. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking to build off of their huge 7-0 Game 3 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. The runs did not come as easily for the Phillies, but the Astros threatened early, but did not have any runs to their credit through the first four innings. Then, the fifth inning happened.
World Series Game 4: Takeaways from Astros no-hitter, offensive breakthrough against Phillies
The 2022 World Series is now a best-of-three and the Houston Astros won Game 4 in historic fashion Wednesday night. Cristian Javier and three relievers combined to throw the third no-hitter in postseason history and only the second in World Series history, joining Don Larsen's perfect game for the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Fall Classic.
'I got beat': Lance McCullers Jr. disputes he was tipping pitches as Phillies mash 5 HRs in Game 3
There was talk, mostly rooted in Bryce Harper's pre-at-bat conversation with Alec Bohm, that Lance McCullers Jr. might have been tipping his pitches on Tuesday night. McCullers didn't want to hear any of it.
Chas McCormick catch: Watch Astros outfielder rob J.T. Realmuto with leaping grab in World Series Game 5
Astros center fielder Chas McCormick made the biggest defensive play of his career on Thursday as part of Houston's 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. The Astros now lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-2 margin, meaning they'll get two chances at home this weekend to win the World Series title.
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
Aaron Nola struggles as Phillies drop World Series Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history. The Astros tie the series up at 2 with a 5-0 victory. Game 1: Phillies dominate 7-0. Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.
Jason Varitek’s wife puts an end to Red Sox departure speculation
Boston Red Sox coaching staff member and former player Jason Varitek has been rumored to be leaving, but his wife confirmed that he’s not. Jason Varitek is no stranger to the Boston Red Sox community. He joined the team in 1997 as a player and stayed with Boston until his retirement in 2011. He’s now a part of the coaching staff, but he was rumored to have been leaving recently.
Philadelphia Loves Wife of Phillies Slugger Rhys Hoskins for Buying Fans Beer
Jayme Hoskins is becoming quite popular in Philadelphia this postseason. The wife of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been purchasing fans beer throughout the MLB playoffs, easily turning her into a fan favorite. On Tuesday night, Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Hoskins purchased 50 beers...
Watch: Phillies Execute Strikeout-Throwout Double Play
Noah Syndergaard and J.T. Realmuto pulled off a perfect "strike 'em out, throw 'em out" double play.
