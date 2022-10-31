ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

High School Football: Texas Football Magazine Week 11 State Rankings

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 3 days ago
CLASS 6A

1. Austin Westlake (9-0), 2; 2. Galena Park North Shore (9-0), 1; 3. Duncanville (8-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (9-0), 4; 5. Katy (9-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (9-0), 6; 7. Spring Westfield (8-1), 10; 8. Humble Atascocita (7-2), 7; 9. Cibolo Steele (9-0), 8; 10. Prosper (8-1), 11; 11. Dripping Springs (8-1), 13; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (9-0), 12; 13. DeSoto (7-2), 9; 14. San Antonio Brennan (8-1), 17; 15. Arlington Martin (8-1), 15; 16. Highland Park (9-0), 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (8-1), 18; 18. Rockwall (8-1), 20; 19. North Crowley (9-0), 21; 20. Allen (6-3), 14; 21. New Caney (9-0), 22; 22. Round Rock (8-1), 23; 23. Trophy Club Nelson (8-1), 19; 24. Humble Summer Creek (6-3), 24; 25. Cy-Fair (8-1), 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

1. Longview (9-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (9-0), 2; 3. Aledo (7-2), 3; 4. Lancaster (7-2), 4; 5. Midlothian (9-0), 6; 6. Amarillo Tascosa (8-1), 7; 7. Frisco Reedy (10-0), 5; 8. PSJA North (9-0), 8; 9. Smithson Valley (8-1), 9; 10. College Station (7-2), NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1. Argyle (9-0), 1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall (8-1), 2; 3. Liberty Hill (8-1), 3; 4. Grapevine (8-1), 5; 5. Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0), 6; 6. Midlothian Heritage (8-1), 7; 7. San Antonio Alamo Heights (7-1), 8; 8. South Oak Cliff (6-3), 9; 9. Lucas Lovejoy (7-2), 10; 10. Everman (8-1), NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

1. China Spring (9-1), 1; 2. Corpus Christi Calallen (9-0), 3; 3. Boerne (9-0), 4; 4. Anna (9-0), 5; 5. Celina (8-1), 6; 6. Lumberton (8-1), 7; 7. Kilgore (7-2), 8; 8. Tyler Chapel Hill (7-2), 9; 9. Brownwood (8-2), 10; 10. Kaufman (7-2), NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

1. Carthage (10-0), 1; 2. Gilmer (8-0), 2; 3. Cuero (7-1), 3; 4. Silsbee (9-0), 4; 5. Bellville (9-0), 5; 6. Wimberley (9-0), 6; 7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2), 7; 8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (6-2), 8; 9. Glen Rose (8-1), 9; 10. Aubrey (7-2), 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

1. Franklin (9-0), 1; 2. Malakoff (8-1), 3; 3. Columbus (8-1), 4; 4. Shallowater (8-1), 5; 5. Llano (9-0), 7; 6. Bushland (9-1), 8; 7. Brock (5-4), 9; 8. Lorena (7-3), 10; 9. Pottsboro (8-1), NR; 10. West (8-1), NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

1. Gunter (8-0), 1; 2. Holliday (9-0), 2; 3. Newton (8-1), 3; 4. Canadian (7-2), 4; 5. Bells (7-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (7-2), 6; 7. Poth (8-1), 7; 8. Palmer (9-0), 8; 9. Lexington (9-0), 9; 10. Wall (8-1), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

1. Timpson (9-0), 1; 2. Hawley (9-0), 2; 3. Crawford (9-0), 3; 4. Refugio (8-1), 4; 5. Stratford (9-0), 5; 6. Shiner (7-2), 6; 7. Tolar (9-0), 7; 8. Cisco (8-1), 8; 9. Centerville (7-2), 9; 10. Coleman (7-2), 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

1. Mart (9-0), 1; 2. Burton (9-0), 2; 3. Wellington (8-1), 3; 4. Wink (9-0), 4; 5. Chilton (9-0), 5; 6. Price Carlisle (9-0), 6; 7. Albany (7-2), 7; 8. Collinsville (8-1), 8; 9. Santo (8-1), 9; 10. Granger (7-2), 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

1. Abbott (9-0), 1; 2. Westbrook (8-1), 2; 3. Jonesboro (8-1), 4; 4. Rankin (8-1), 5; 5. Happy (8-1), 6; 6. May (8-1), 3; 7. Garden City (8-1), 7; 8. Irion County (8-0), 8; 9. Gordon (9-0), 9; 10. Medina (9-0), 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

1. Benjamin (8-0), 1; 2. Cherokee (8-0), 2; 3. Balmorhea (8-1), 3; 4. Oglesby (9-0), 4; 5. Richland Springs (7-1), 5; 6. Sanderson (8-0), 6; 7. Loraine (8-1), 7; 8. Whitharral (8-1), 8; 9. Rising Star (8-1), 9; 10. Bluff Dale (8-1), 10;

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

