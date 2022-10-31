Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests. The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the...
Scammers show up in person to collect money in bail scam, police say
Madison Police are asking for the public's help in finding a person they say scammed an elderly couple out of several thousand dollars after showing up to their doorstep and claiming their daughter was in jail.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
nbc15.com
Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which falls into a more significant trend sweeping the Madison area. “In the last month, I would say we’ve seen a resurgence in car break-ins, garage burglaries, and similar type crimes,” said the...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
nbc15.com
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
nbc15.com
MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
nbc15.com
Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume fired from children’s museum
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University […]
fox17.com
Man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job after social media attention
MADISON, Wisc. (TND) — A Wisconsin man who attained social media infamy for wearing an Adolf Hitler costume during Halloween festivities this year has reportedly been fired from his job over it. The Madison Children's Museum announced on Tuesday that it had fired the man after photos of him...
nbc15.com
Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
Over a dozen shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage was found at the scene and no injuries were reported. An...
Hitler Halloween costume leads to man's firing from Madison Children's Museum
The Madison Children's Museum has fired a Wisconsin man after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend.
Daily Cardinal
David Kahl pleads guilty to 2008 murder of UW-Madison student
David Kahl pled guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in late October for the murder of former University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmerman. Zimmerman, a UW-Madison junior studying microbiology and immunology, was murdered in her apartment on Doty Street in 2008. Kahl was a longtime suspect in the case, and in...
nbc15.com
MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect’s vehicle rolls after striking victim’s car multiple times.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect crashed into another person’s car multiple times “in a seemingly intentional way” outside East Towne Mall and ended up rolling her own vehicle, the Madison Police Dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the two individuals were involved in a physical...
Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution
OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
Comments / 1