Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests. The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison-area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins over the weekend, which falls into a more significant trend sweeping the Madison area. “In the last month, I would say we’ve seen a resurgence in car break-ins, garage burglaries, and similar type crimes,” said the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Neighbor strikes domestic assault victim with hammer multiple times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A domestic assault Monday night led to the victim being attacked a second time by a downstairs neighbor using a hammer, the Madison Police Department reported. According to MPD’s incident log, the victim was first being pushed around the Madison apartment multiple times, including being into...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
MADISON, WI
WGN News

Wisconsin man who wore Hitler costume fired from children’s museum

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum said the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University […]
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Grand Lighted Holiday Parade returns to Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grand Lighted Holiday Parade is returning to downtown Beloit this holiday season. The Downtown Beloit Association said the fan-favorite event will return to downtown Beloit on Friday, Nov. 25. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 and 2021 the parade was offered in reverse, with...
BELOIT, WI
Daily Cardinal

David Kahl pleads guilty to 2008 murder of UW-Madison student

David Kahl pled guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in late October for the murder of former University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmerman. Zimmerman, a UW-Madison junior studying microbiology and immunology, was murdered in her apartment on Doty Street in 2008. Kahl was a longtime suspect in the case, and in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution

OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
OREGON, WI

