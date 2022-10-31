ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Patriots vs. Colts: picks, prediction, odds

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots (4-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MassLive.com

Celtics will not seek trade compensation from Nets for Ime Udoka hire (report)

Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Taylor Swift adds 8 shows to The Eras Tour: How to buy tickets before they sell out

Taylor Swift announced on Twitter Friday, Nov 4 that she added eight shows to the U.S. leg of her upcoming tour, The Eras Tour. The Pop superstar will now play three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in May: May 19, 20 and 21. Tickets for the tour will go on sale via TicketMaster on November 18 with a presale on November 15, but fans can shop around now before tickets sell out on resale ticket vendor websites such as VividSeats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

World Series Game 5: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free Thursday

The 2022 World Series continues Thursday night as the Phillies host the Astros in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday. It was the second no-hitter in postseason history and former Red Sox Christian Vázquez caught it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is OK with getting tackled by his hair

Rhamondre Stevenson isn’t going to change his hair, even if it can hurt sometimes on the football field. The New England Patriots running back’s signature dreadlocks came into play in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Carl Lawson grabbed a hold of Stevenson’s hair and pulled him down from behind in a pailful-looking play that is, surprisingly, completely legal. (You can watch a clip of the hair-tackle here.)
NEW YORK STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy