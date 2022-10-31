Taylor Swift announced on Twitter Friday, Nov 4 that she added eight shows to the U.S. leg of her upcoming tour, The Eras Tour. The Pop superstar will now play three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in May: May 19, 20 and 21. Tickets for the tour will go on sale via TicketMaster on November 18 with a presale on November 15, but fans can shop around now before tickets sell out on resale ticket vendor websites such as VividSeats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO