Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Four takeaways as Celtics lose to Cavs 114-113 in another overtime thriller
The Celtics played their second straight overtime thriller against the Cavaliers in the past week but Boston came up short once again as the Cavs held on for a 114-113 win after Jaylen Brown missed a potential game-winner as time expired. The overtime loss spoiled a sensational final 10 seconds...
Patriots announce 2 roster moves on trade deadline day, add veteran punter
The New England Patriots didn’t make any trades on deadline day, but they did add two young players to their practice squad. On Tuesday, the Patriots announced that they had signed rookie offensive lineman Hayden Howerton and veteran punter Michael Palardy to their practice squad. In corresponding moves, the...
Should Celtics allow Ime Udoka to become Nets head coach after Steve Nash exit?
Just over one year ago, the Celtics hired away Ime Udoka from his assistant job with the Brooklyn Nets to take over as head coach over the Celtics. Now, Udoka looks poised to be a top contender for the open Nets job after the team parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday.
NFL Week 9 best bets: picks against the spread
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Highlighted by the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs hosting the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, Week 9 will do its...
Patriots vs. Colts: picks, prediction, odds
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New England Patriots (4-4) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) will meet at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff....
Celtics will not seek trade compensation from Nets for Ime Udoka hire (report)
Ime Udoka is set to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash. Udoka is currently under contract for the next several seasons with the Celtics, giving them the ability to hold onto the suspended head coach until his deal expires. However, a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report indicates the Celtics will not seek compensation from their division rivals if Udoka reaches a deal with the Nets.
Patriots wanted to keep Colts CB Kenny Moore, who was miserable in New England
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots history of undrafted cornerbacks is well documented. Between Malcolm Butler, J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones, Bill Belichick and his staff have been able to build their secondary with the help of multiple under-the-radar defensive backs. Even this season, the Patriots have received contributions from Myles Bryant.
What they’re saying about Nets reportedly hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as coach
There’s set to be a major shakeup in the Eastern Conference as the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly planning to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka as their new head coach. The reports come as the dust has barely started to settle on the news that the Nets have...
Taylor Swift adds 8 shows to The Eras Tour: How to buy tickets before they sell out
Taylor Swift announced on Twitter Friday, Nov 4 that she added eight shows to the U.S. leg of her upcoming tour, The Eras Tour. The Pop superstar will now play three shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in May: May 19, 20 and 21. Tickets for the tour will go on sale via TicketMaster on November 18 with a presale on November 15, but fans can shop around now before tickets sell out on resale ticket vendor websites such as VividSeats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 2)
The Celtics will look to avenge an earlier loss against one of the hottest teams in the league in the Cavaliers. It’ll be another nationally-televised game for the Celtics as they take on the upstart Cavaliers in Cleveland. The Cavaliers beat the Celtics in overtime the last time the...
World Series Game 5: Start time, TV, how to watch Phillies vs. Astros for free Thursday
The 2022 World Series continues Thursday night as the Phillies host the Astros in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. The series is tied 2-2 after the Astros pitchers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to no-hit the Phillies in Game 4 on Wednesday. It was the second no-hitter in postseason history and former Red Sox Christian Vázquez caught it.
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans
Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson is OK with getting tackled by his hair
Rhamondre Stevenson isn’t going to change his hair, even if it can hurt sometimes on the football field. The New England Patriots running back’s signature dreadlocks came into play in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Carl Lawson grabbed a hold of Stevenson’s hair and pulled him down from behind in a pailful-looking play that is, surprisingly, completely legal. (You can watch a clip of the hair-tackle here.)
Patriots offense missing 5 players at Thursday’s practice before Colts game
FOXBOROUGH — Add two more to the list. Damien Harris (illness), DeVante Parker (knee) and David Andrews (concussion) were all still missing from the media window at Patriots practice on Thursday, while Marcus Cannon and Lil’Jordan Humphrey were new absences, too. Cannon wasn’t on Wednesday’s injury report, so...
