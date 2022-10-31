Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. Santa Clara County is outpacing the state in uptake of the omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine across all eligible age groups, the county’s top health official said this week. Roughly...
Recycling Today
Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer than 220...
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
losgatan.com
Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?
He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
San Jose doctors delay strike amid agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
No tsunami warning after magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
MONTEREY, Calif. — A magnitude 6 earthquake struck west of California in the northern Pacific Ocean overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. According to the agency, the quake, which occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Wednesday, was centered about 743 miles west-southwest of Monterey. It had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
torquenews.com
Tesla Sending Shanghai Staff to Fremont - Why?
Tesla is sending a couple hundred employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. The reason for this is to get Fremont to increase output by 50%. Tesla is reported to be sending hundreds of employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. Why is this happening?. Fremont is Tesla's original factory...
Homeowners lose millions as California mortgage relief company faces accusations of illegal activity
HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A mortgage relief company in California operating under at least 10 different names is temporarily shut down and its assets frozen under court order. It is accused of bilking homeowners out of millions of dollars. In this well-manicured neighborhood in Hayward is the home that Abhend...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
foxla.com
Housing costs in these California cities are highest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Housing costs are skyrocketing in many parts of the United States,. California cities are getting hit the hardest compared to the rest of the country, according to a new report. The median sales price of U.S. homes increased from $322,600 in the second quarter of 2020 to...
2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon
money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SFist
Imposter Student Caught Living In Stanford Dorm, Had Been Living On Campus at Least a Year
A pretty odd story that has the makings of a streaming series just unfolded on the Stanford University campus, where a pretend student from Alabama had convinced pretty much everyone around him that he was enrolled at the school and lived in one of the dorms. A non-student whom the...
kion546.com
Watsonville and Gilroy expecting possible hail and severe winds
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Weather Service is issuing a special weather statement telling people in Watsonville and Gilroy to watch out for extreme weather. Winds of 40 mph and pea-sized hail are expected until 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dad found dead in SUV on freeway with his 3-year-old daughter, California officials say
A dad was found shot dead behind the wheel of an SUV with his toddler daughter on a California freeway, officials said. Officers found the man and his 3-year-old after responding to a report about a freeway traffic collision in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1, California Highway Patrol said in a news release posted on Facebook.
NBC Bay Area
M2.8 Earthquake Shakes Near San Jose: USGS
A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 8:45 a.m. and was centered about 9 miles northeast of downtown San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details...
