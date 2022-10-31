ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

KRON4 News

Santa Clara County resident dies of West Nile Virus

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A resident from Santa Clara County has died after a long battle with West Nile Virus, according to the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department (DPH). The DPH says that the death was recorded in Santa Clara County because it is where the victim resided, but the victim contracted […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Recycling Today

Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection

The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer than 220...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off the coast of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
losgatan.com

Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?

He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
LOS GATOS, CA
torquenews.com

Tesla Sending Shanghai Staff to Fremont - Why?

Tesla is sending a couple hundred employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. The reason for this is to get Fremont to increase output by 50%. Tesla is reported to be sending hundreds of employees from Giga Shanghai to Fremont, CA. Why is this happening?. Fremont is Tesla's original factory...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
SAN JOSE, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Up to $1,050 in stimulus money coming your way soon

money laid outPhoto by publicdomainpng (Creative Commons) If you live in San Francisco, here is great news: money from a new inflation relief package from the state of California is coming to individuals that qualify. The cost of living in San Francisco is almost two and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this money will likely help you out with your expenses during this time of inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes Near San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 8:45 a.m. and was centered about 9 miles northeast of downtown San Jose, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Details...
SAN JOSE, CA

