starpublications.online
Laurel football team tops Seaford, 40-12, in annual Lions Club game
The Laurel Bulldogs defeated Seaford, 40-12, in the annual Lions Club game last Friday night in Laurel. The annual football game, dating back to 1936, is one of the longest running rivalry games in the state of Delaware. This year is the 19th consecutive win for Laurel, beginning in 2004.
WBOC
Father and Son from Laurel Catch World Series Home Run
SUSSEX COUNTY, De. -- A father and son from Laurel, Delaware caught Bryce Harpers home run in Game 3 of the World Series. It was an amazing baseball moment that has already become a cherished father and son memory. Andy Hartstein and his son Hudson were in the right place,...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Ocean City Today
Enjoy surfing sessions during fall
(Nov. 4, 2022) Surf conditions have lately been, shall we say, less than stellar, but it’s always subject to change. And change it will. Vigilance is a key word, here in our discussion. Keep an eye out, maintain a watch, because these variable wave and surf conditions are nothing if not changeable.
talbotspy.org
The Real X Games – Coming to St. Michaels High School
In its first collaboration with Talbot County Schools, Chesapeake Forum is pleased to present, The Real X Games: Life in the Most Extreme Environments on Earth, a TED TALK-style lecture from Pamela Conrad, Ph.D., LIVESTREAMED from the stage of St Michaels High School on November 17th. Dr. Conrad was Chesapeake Forum’s Distinguished Speaker last year, discussing her role in the Mars exploration.
WMDT.com
Man hit alongside road near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Del. – At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Delaware State Police responded to a call for a pedestrian struck by a car in Lincoln. We’re told the man was walking close to the road on Route 113 while wearing dark clothing and was not carrying a light or anything reflective to make himself visible in the dark.
Cape Gazette
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
WMDT.com
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
Ocean City Today
Dan Cox running for governor on freedom and lower taxes
Maryland State Del. Dan Cox, the Republican candidate for Governor of Maryland, granted an exclusive interview with Ocean City Today to discuss issues relevant to Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore. He is facing Democratic candidate Wes Moore. This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Overview.
WBOC
School Resource Officer Funded to Stay Full-time at Mace's Lane Middle School in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The City of Cambridge has approved funding for a school resource officer at Mace's Lane Middle School. Officer Christine LaMonica is the first resource officer to be assigned to a middle or elementary school in Cambridge. Cambridge Police Chief Justin Todd says the need for an officer...
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Cambridge Area Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road. It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
Seaford hires 2 constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
Ocean City Today
Wes Moore provides glimpse into his ideas for Eastern Shore
This interview originally ran in the Aug. 27, 2021 issue of Ocean City Today. In lieu of a fresh interview with Wes Moore, which we were unable to obtain, we are re-running this interview with further editing. While in town for the 2021 Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention at...
WBOC
Boardwalk Re-Decking Project is Underway
Phase two of re-decking the boardwalk in Ocean City has began. The wood from 15th street to Wicomico Street will be replaced, and the project is expected to be completed by early April of 2023.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in St. Michaels, MD
St. Michaels is a quaint town in Talbot County, Maryland, known for its oyster and fishing industry. It owes its thriving shipbuilding and seafood trade to its ideal location surrounded by the Chesapeake Bay and other bodies of water. As such, you can find fresh and abundant seafood here, including...
Ocean City Today
Donald W. Grafer
Donald W. Grafer of Ocean Pines, Maryland, passed away on his 91st birthday, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Harlem, New York, he was the son of the late William Grafer and Sarah Theresa Langan. He is survived by his wife, Susan Koski-Grafer, two sons, Christopher...
Ocean City Today
Business Briefs 11/04/2022
Reid Tingle, president & CEO of Bank of Ocean City, along with the board of directors, announce that Jason Parker has recently graduated from the Maryland Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Program. MBA’s Emerging Leaders “Champion” Program (ELCP) is a yearlong professional development opportunity for those interested in furthering their careers...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City reveals long-anticipated new brand
In a grand display of dozens of smiley faces sporting “OC” as their eyes, the team of marketing professionals hired to reimagine and revitalize Ocean City and its brand gave a sneak preview of the fruits of their labor at a ceremony last week. For several weeks, the...
Cape Gazette
Residents fight state park restaurant
Lewes residents packed into a Kent County nature center Nov. 3 to urge state park officials to deny a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park. “We do not want to see the serenity degraded,” said John Long, member of a Sussex County bird club, who echoed much of the concerns shared by about 50 attendees at the Killens Pond Nature Center in Felton.
