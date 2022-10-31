Tuscola County Sheriff deputies had their hands full earlier last month, when an intoxicated driver from Mayville caused several accidents in one night. It was Sunday, October 9 when Tuscola County Central Dispatch received the first call: a 29-year-old woman from Caro reported she had just been rear-ended while driving on M-24, was injured, and had not been able to get a good look at the car responsible. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries by Mobile Medical Response.

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO