Gary Chandler, 82
Gary Chandler, age 82 of North Branch, passed away on November 1, 2022. He is survived by his two daughters, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services for Gary Chandler will be held on Saturday, November 5, at 11:30 a.m. at the Carman Banquet Hall in Brown City. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. that day, with a luncheon being held following services.
Homegrown: Ubly FFA named ACH Seed’s first $10,000 recipient under giving initiative
Kicking off its inaugural year of the program, ACH Seeds Crystal Brand Sugarbeet Seed’s Homegrown Giving initiative made its first $10,000 donation to the Ubly chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA). The program, which receives nominations from the local communities in the Great Lakes region of Michigan, was...
Sandusky Schools release mascot finalists for community consideration
With plans for it to be the last survey, the Sandusky Community Schools Mascot Committee released a Google Forms survey on Tuesday, November 1, with the committee asking to have answers back before Wednesday, November 9. With the four mascot options being the raptors, the ravens, the phoenixes or the...
Intoxicated Mayville driver causes three accidents in one night
Tuscola County Sheriff deputies had their hands full earlier last month, when an intoxicated driver from Mayville caused several accidents in one night. It was Sunday, October 9 when Tuscola County Central Dispatch received the first call: a 29-year-old woman from Caro reported she had just been rear-ended while driving on M-24, was injured, and had not been able to get a good look at the car responsible. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries by Mobile Medical Response.
October search warrant yields arrest in Port Huron by St. Clair DTF
The St. Clair County Drug Task Force executed a successful search warrant in Port Huron on Thursday, October 20. Officers found 51-year-old William Gault in the Erie Street home, as well as a dealer’s amount of methamphetamine. Gault was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent...
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
No injuries in October’s three-vehicle accident in Windsor Twp
Huron County Sheriff deputies report that no one was harmed during a three vehicle accident in Windsor Township on Tuesday, October 25. It was about 7:23 a.m. when a 16-year-old boy driving a 2001 Honda CRV south on Caseville Road when he stopped at the intersection’s stop sign and attempted to turn left onto Pigeon Road. Doing so, he turned into the path of a 58-year-old woman from Sebewaing driving a 2020 Chevy Trax.
Fatal Port Huron Welcome Center accident possibly caused by driver’s medical emergency
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Tuesday night accident in Port Huron Township left one man dead. It was just before 9:00 p.m. on October 25 when witnesses observed a 53-year-old man in a 2010 Honda Civic exit Interstate 94 via the Port Huron Welcome Center entrance before going over the driveway’s curb. The Honda Civic proceeded into the marshy area near the welcome center, coming to rest once it collided with a large steel barrier.
No injuries, but extensive damage reported after Thursday dump-truck collision
Much to the relief of Huron County Sheriff’s deputies, no one was harmed during last Thursday’s accident in Lincoln Township. Officials say that the accident occurred at the corner of Filion Road and Sullivan Road shortly before 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, when a 60-year-old Port Austin man, driving north in his red 1986 GMC Dump Truck, came to a stop at the Filion-Sullivan intersection’s stop sign.
