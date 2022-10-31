ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

36-Year-Old Man Faces Drugs, Gun, Charges in Worcester

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday. During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM

A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
HULL, MA
MassLive.com

Acton police seek info on 2 vehicles in video after hit-and-run crash

With a surveillance video in their possession, Acton police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old pedestrian before it fled on Wednesday. Authorities obtained video surveillance from a local business as part of their ongoing investigation, according to John Guilfoil...
ACTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station

The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

