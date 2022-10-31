Read full article on original website
Carlos, Luis Alves-Silva held on $25K bail in Worcester warehouse shooting
Two brothers charged in connection with the 88 Webster St. shooting in Worcester on Sat., Oct. 15, which left one person seriously injured and another five wounded, were each ordered held on $25,000 cash bail Thursday in Worcester District Court. Carlos Alves-Silva, 20, and Luis Alves-Silva, 19, both of Fall...
36-Year-Old Man Faces Drugs, Gun, Charges in Worcester
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday. During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged with vandalism for allegedly marking “F–k Joe Biden” multiple times
Local and Massachusetts State Police have identified a Massachusetts man as the person who repeatedly vandalized a sign on a beach with a vulgar phrase and have summonsed the suspect to court to face criminal charges. The sign, owned by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation and located at...
thisweekinworcester.com
WCVB
Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Broken car part led police to suspect Jerry Santiago Jr. in fatal Shrewsbury hit and run, court docs say
A discarded piece of the damaged vehicle that a Worcester man was driving when he allegedly fatally struck a woman and fled Saturday night in Shrewsbury led police officers to find the man at a hotel in Westborough, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr. was arraigned in Westborough...
WCVB
Suspect in fatal 'savage, brutal' Brockton driveway stabbing dies after drinking battery acid
BROCKTON, Mass. — A man charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Brockton, Massachusetts, has died, according to the district attorney. Joao Correia, 56, was arrested Wednesday night and taken to a hospital because he drank battery acid after the deadly attack, sources said. Officials confirmed Thursday that Correia died.
Man arrested on I-84 in Sturbridge for $200K worth of ketamine
A New York man was arrested in Sturbridge Sunday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in State Police finding more than 6.5 kilograms of ketamine.
Man and woman facing charges after beating victim who withdrew money from Roxbury ATM
A man and woman pairing have been ordered held without bail on charges that they beat and robbed a man who had just withdrawn money from an ATM in Roxbury. According to a statement from the District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office, Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, are facing charges after beating and kicking a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street. At one point during the attack, Cepeda allegedly grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Police: DUI suspect fled from robbery before deadly crash
Jonathan Santiago, 29, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of driving under the influence, driving to endanger resulting in death, and first-degree robbery.
Jason Duhaime pleads not guilty to staging hoax explosion at Northeastern
A former Northeastern University employee accused of staging a bomb a hoax explosion on the institution’s Boston campus pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from the alleged stunt during a federal court appearance in Worcester, according to court records. Law enforcement arrested Jason Duhaime, 45, in his home...
Boyfriend in police custody after allegedly murdering Brockton mother in ‘savage, brutal incident’
Veronica Goncalves was 48 years old, a mother of two, and a grandmother of one. Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, a Brockton mother, on Wednesday, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office tweeted Wednesday night. The DA’s Office said 56 year-old Joao Correia is in...
Suspect in Penn. crash that killed pregnant woman arrested in Boston
A man wanted in connection with a fatal Pennsylvania crash that killed a woman who was eight months pregnant and her unborn child was found and arrested in Boston on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Boston Police Department spokesperson. On Wednesday at 1:53 p.m., Boston police arrested 56-year-old Everett Clayton...
Man accused of choking Providence police officer
Police said Cole Dirico, 21, of Connecticut, started a fight at a home on Pembroke Avenue Saturday after he wasn't allowed into a party.
Joao Correia, suspect in killing, dies after reportedly drinking battery acid
A Brockton man who was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a Massachusetts mother of two has died, according to law officials. Joao Correia, 56, died of critical injuries after he was transported to a hospital while in custody, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said, according to Boston25.
Acton police seek info on 2 vehicles in video after hit-and-run crash
With a surveillance video in their possession, Acton police are seeking the public’s help to identify a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old pedestrian before it fled on Wednesday. Authorities obtained video surveillance from a local business as part of their ongoing investigation, according to John Guilfoil...
Suspect charged with murder in connection with body found in gazebo on the Enfield Town Green
The Enfield police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Christopher Kennedy.
Suspect arrested in possible kidnapping of 1-month-old at South Station
The man wanted for the possible kidnapping of a one-month-old at South Station Wednesday night has been placed into custody, according to MBTA Transit Police. Transit Police originally alerted that the suspect fled the scene in a 2003 red Chevy Suburban shortly before 8:30 p.m. Just over 30 minutes later, Transit Police announced that the vehicle was stopped in Medford and the male suspect was put into custody.
