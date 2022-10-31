Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Newtown, State Police Say

Crystal Smith Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A woman allegedly driving the wrong way on I-84 causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Northern Fairfield County has been charged with DUI.

Crystal Smith, age 41, of Danbury, was arrested around 2:15 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in Newtown.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer while driving westbound in the eastbound lane on I-84 in the area of exit 9, in the town of Newtown.

Upon arrival, Smith and the truck driver were out of their vehicles. to be out of their vehicles. During the course of an investigation, troopers suspected Smith was driving under the influence of alcohol, state police said.

She was placed through the standard field sobriety tests, which she refused to complete, they added.

Smith, who received minor injuries, was arrested and charged with:

DUI

Driving the wrong way

Reckless endangerment

She was released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.