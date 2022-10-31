I'm writing to express my support for Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Have you ever been in a job where you're the one doing all the work while your boss is nowhere to be found? I think that's the reason I support Becky, she's worked hard in the Treasurer's office, she has the support of county employees and she gets the job done. She bends over backwards to make sure Lee County citizens get what they need. She is always happy to help and ready to deliver. The big difference between her and her opponent is Becky is there for the people, I'm not sure why her opponent is there.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO