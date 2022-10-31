Read full article on original website
Union president endorses Amandus for supervisor
It is always refreshing to see a candidate who is not afraid to stand up and represent ALL of her constituents regardless of political party affiliation. As our current Fort Madison City Councilwoman Donna Amandus has done just that. Donna has put party politics aside for the common goal of improving quality of life for the residents of Fort Madison. As our Lee County Supervisor, I am certain she will do the same for the residents of Lee County.
Reader supports Gaylord, Amandus, and Bowker
I'm writing to express my support for Becky Gaylord for Lee County Treasurer. Have you ever been in a job where you're the one doing all the work while your boss is nowhere to be found? I think that's the reason I support Becky, she's worked hard in the Treasurer's office, she has the support of county employees and she gets the job done. She bends over backwards to make sure Lee County citizens get what they need. She is always happy to help and ready to deliver. The big difference between her and her opponent is Becky is there for the people, I'm not sure why her opponent is there.
Board chair endorses Amandus for Supervisor
As Chairman of the Lee County Board of Supervisors I am asking the residents of Supervisor District 2 to please support Donna Amandus on Nov. 8. Donna is a leader with a level head, and an unwavering ability to communicate with people with kindness and empathy. Those are incredibly important traits wihch will make her a successful board member in conquering the many serious issues we are facing here in Lee County.
Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting
FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
Barr Memorial Chapel obituary - Lindy L. Roberts, 65, Fort Madison
Lindy Lee Roberts, 65, Fort Madison, Iowa died unexpectedly Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. He was born February 27, 1957 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Eldon L and Ruth Maxine (Shanks) Roberts. On July 26, 1975, he married Cynthia M Snider at the former Santa Fe Methodist Church, Fort Madison. They met in the 5th grade, dated in high school, and were married for 47 years.
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Kempker named 2023 TSR Chairman
FORT MADISON - The Tri-State Rodeo will have a long-standing veteran ushering in the 2023 event, which just happens to be its 75th Anniversary. With Tony Johnson exiting as General Chairman after serving the past four years, including the COVID-cancelled 2021 year, 18-year committee secretary Chuck Kempker has been tapped to usher in the 75th, or diamond jubilee, year.
For the Record – Thursday, November 3, 2022
11/02/22 – 6:58 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 11/02/22 – 5:06 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2700 block of Avenue N. 11/02/22...
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
wgil.com
Knox County Sheriff David Clague Discussed New ATV Ordinance
The Knox County Board recently passed and ordinance legalizing the use of atv type vehicles on some county roads. Knox County Sheriff David Clague joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the issue.
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Debra Little, 63, Carthage
A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois 62321. A time for sharing memories will be held at 4:00 p.m. Debra (Debbie) Little, 63, of Carthage, Illinois,...
Central Lee lands $800K for electric buses
DONNELLSON — The Environmental Protection Agency’s 2022 Clean School Bus Program has awarded the Central Lee Community School District with $790,000 to replace two of its school buses. The reserved funds include $750,000 for two new electric buses and $40,000 for eligible charging infrastructure. When selecting school districts...
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - James A. Hennigar, 90, Fort Madison
James A. Hennigar, 90, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 8:26 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at The Kensington. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Rockwell, IA to Clifford & Alice Gallagher Hennigar. He married LaMona “Mona” Fountas on January 7, 1952 in Mason City, IA. She preceded him in death on December 14, 2012. He co-founded Hennigar Construction with his wife in 1969 and it is still in operation today. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an avid hunter & fisherman. He loved spending time with his family.
Motive Revealed in Bludgeoning Death of High School Spanish Teacher
Two teenage high school students accused of killing their their 66-year-old Spanish teacher with a baseball bat apparently did so because she gave one of them a bad grade, according to court documents filed in court Tuesday.Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale, both of Fairfield, Iowa, were charged last year with murdering Nohema Graber in Chautauqua Park on Nov 2, 2021—shortly after she refused to amend Miller’s poor grade in Spanish. The boys, both 16 at the time, were seen driving the teacher’s van away from the park. Graber’s battered corpse was found hidden under a tarp held down with a...
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Michael F. Howes, 68, Keokuk
Michael Francis Howes, 68 of Keokuk, IA died Monday, October 31, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA. He was born August 9, 1954 in Keokuk, IA the son of Delbert Francis and Katherine Ketterer Howes. On April 18, 1980 Michael was united in marriage to...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
Wine & Beer walk set for downtown Nov. 18
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Wine & Beer Walk is right around the corner for 2022! The Walk will take place Friday, November 18th from 5-8:00 pm. “We’re celebrating our 12th year doing this event” says Tim Gobble, Fort Madison Partners Executive Director. “We again have a great variety of local and regional vendors serving up seasonal flavors, as well as some of their favorites for you to enjoy at a variety of locations in the Historic Downtown Avenue G District- 30 locations will be participating”. More information about vendors and locations can be found on the Fort Madison Partners Facebook page.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
Eight sentenced for conspiracy to distribute 362 lbs of ice meth
Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The conspiracy started by at least December 1, 2019 and continued until November 2, 2021. Those who were sentenced as part of this conspiracy to distribute include: • Kendric Centrall Childs, age 35, […]
