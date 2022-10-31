Man injured in Woodbridge shooting on Orangewood Drive, Prince William Police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

According to police, the incident happened in the 13400 block of Orangewood Drive in Woodbridge and left one man with non-life threatening injuries. He has been taken the the hospital.

Police said the shooting appears to be contained to one residence and the investigation is ongoing.

