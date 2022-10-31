A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.

