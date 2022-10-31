Read full article on original website
Judge calls out the Ingham County prosecutor over sentencing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Judge Rosemarie Aquilina wants the Ingham County prosecutor out of office over what she said are plea deals that put the community at risk. During a court hearing surrounding a double murder, Judge Aquilina said she changed the sentencing from the 30 to 50 years recommended by the county Prosecutor Carol […]
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriff reports death of inmate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 55-year-old inmate died in the hospital after being found in medical distress while in jail. Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth reported that inmate Dudley Lamont Riley, a 55-year-old man from Lansing, was found by deputies in medical distress on Tuesday during a check-in. The medical...
wkar.org
Lawsuit filed against city of Lansing, LPD for excessive force and wrongful arrest
A Lansing man has filed a lawsuit against the city of Lansing and five police officers. The man claims officers used excessive force during a wrongful arrest in 2020. The complaint was filed Monday, Oct. 31 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. The filing claims five Lansing police officers violated the rights of Gleen Wayne Stewart during his May 15 arrest in 2020.
Livingston County investigating larceny, destruction of property
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating incidents of larceny and destruction of property happening in subdivisions near M-59 and Cullen Road. Images shared by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office show several people entering parked vehicles, allegedly taking items, and later driving off. The sheriff’s office is asking that […]
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Conservative’ Grand Ledge School Board candidates rely on money from Haslett
THURSDAY, Nov. 3 — Just like big-name politicians have their major donors — such as hedge-fund founder George Soros on the left and venture capitalist Peter Thiel on the right — on a smaller scale, so do three ultra-conservative candidates for the Grand Ledge school board. The...
WILX-TV
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The men involved in a staged armed robbery in Okemos are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to federal charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 21-year-old Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu and 20-year-old Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr. pleaded guilty in staging the armed robbery of a courier van that had more than $1.2 million.
Woman pleads in deadly drunk driving crash in Ionia
An Ionia woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded Thursday to put a stop to her trial.
WILX-TV
Suspicious death investigated in Gratiot County
ITHACA, Mich. (WILX) - A man was found dead in his house in Gratiot County in what police said is a suspicious death. Around 6:24 a.m. on Tuesday, The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Main Street in Ithaca for reports of an unconscious 48-year-old man in his home. When officers arrived they found the man dead.
Whitmer, Dixon make final pushes ahead of election
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer rallied voters in Lansing on Tuesday, touting her record over the last 4 years. “We’ve made progress for when it comes to education, roads, public safety, our fundamental rights are in this ballot too, right? Everything from our voting rights to our reproductive rights,” said Whitmer. Another topic? Claims […]
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
WILX-TV
Laingsburg man charged with attempted murder in Dimondale shooting
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Bryant Keith Garth, a 40-year-old man from Laingsburg, was arrested in connection with Saturday’s shooting in Dimondale. According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Quincy Street after Garth and the victim argued over money. Police said the victim and Garth knew each other.
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Wayne man charged with assault, torture of ex-girlfriend he allegedly held for 6 weeks against her will
A 22-year-old man is facing charges in the alleged unlawful imprisonment, assault and torture of a 23-year-old woman in Flat Rock and the city of Wayne.
WILX-TV
New Veterans Clinic in Howell expected to serve 3,000 veterans
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A new clinic aimed at serving military veterans who helped serve our country opened Wednesday in Howell. The U.S Veterans Administration clinic will make sure veterans have easier access to medical appointments. The new outpatient clinic will offer basic medical services to more than 3,000 veterans in the Livingston County area.
WILX-TV
Man faces multiple felony charges after Ionia County woman escapes ‘deadly plot’
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman in Ionia County was able to escape a “potentially deadly plot” Monday after her ex-boyfriend reportedly broke into her home and kidnapped her. According to authorities, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Monday morning from a woman who...
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
oceanacountypress.com
Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WILX-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
