Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
Police: 2-year-old shot near Kaynorth Apartments in Lansing
There are at least nine cars from the Lansing Police Department in the area.
94.1 Duke FM
Police search for missing East Lansing man
EAST LANSING, MI — East Lansing Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing person with dementia. Eric Braton is a 56-year-old white male. He left a residence in the 6300 block of Abbot Road in East Lansing on foot early Thursday morning. Braton os is possibly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and New Balance shoes.
WILX-TV
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
Police: Clerk shot 15-year-old in ‘takeover robbery’ attempt
Police are calling on two attempted robbery suspects who left their 15-year-old accomplice behind when he was shot to turn themselves in.
Woman pleads in deadly drunk driving crash in Ionia
An Ionia woman accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash pleaded Thursday to put a stop to her trial.
abc12.com
Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca
ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
Police arrest suspect in Jackson stabbing that sent man to the hospital
JACKSON, MI - A 34-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion he stabbed another man in southwest Jackson, police said. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 11:15 p.m., Nov. 2 in the area of Third and West Morrell streets, said Jackson Police and Fire Services Director Elmer Hitt.
Grand Rapids teen found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing by The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was found safe with her mother, deputies say.
Police looking for missing 73-year-old Mason man
John White, 73, from Mason has been reported missing after he went for a walk and never returned. He lives near Columbia and Cedar St and was last seen wearing jeans and a green Columbia jacket.
PD: Man shot in northwest Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after a man was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Michigan man who killed 2 women with hammer sentenced to 70-100 years in prison
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - An Ingham County man who beat two women to death with a hammer in 2019 has been sentenced to 70 to 100 years in prison. Kiernan Brown, a 30-year-old man from Delta Township, west of Lansing, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to second-degree murder, according to Ingham County court records.
WNEM
Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.
GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
abc12.com
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman in a residence at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. 29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which...
WNEM
Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Woman taken to hospital after attack in Lansing parking lot
Lansing Police said there are no suspects at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600.
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
nbc25news.com
Police looking for suspects after woman was found shot to death in Flint home
FLINT, Mich. - Police have no suspects in custody after a shooting in Flint on Monday night. Investigators say a 29-year-old woman was shot inside a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle. She was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with info on this incase is asked to call...
WLNS
Man allegedly stealing women’s underwear from Williamston apartment building
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is allegedly stealing women’s underwear from the laundry area at Creek Club Apartments in Williamston. Williamston Police tell 6 News they’ve taken two reports about stolen underwear and are investigating the incidents. A man who lives at the apartment and says...
Comments / 2