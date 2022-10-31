GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.

