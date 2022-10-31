ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Police search for missing East Lansing man

EAST LANSING, MI — East Lansing Police and Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing person with dementia. Eric Braton is a 56-year-old white male. He left a residence in the 6300 block of Abbot Road in East Lansing on foot early Thursday morning. Braton os is possibly wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and New Balance shoes.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting near the Kaynorth Community Apartments complex. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Kaynorth Road, between Cedar and Joshua streets. News 10 cameras captured officers from the Lansing Police Department and a K-9...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in Ithaca

ITHACA, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old man discovered early Tuesday in a residence in Ithaca. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to the residence in the 300 block of North Main Street near North Elementary School around 6:24 a.m. after someone found the man unconscious.
ITHACA, MI
WNEM

Suspicious death under investigation in Gratiot Co.

GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s death they have deemed suspicious. Deputies responded to a call in the 300 block of N. Main Street in Ithaca shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 for an unconscious man. Upon arriving at the scene, the 48-year-old man was pronounced dead inside the home.
ITHACA, MI
abc12.com

29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old woman in a residence at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. 29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Dog recovering after almost bleeding to death, sheriff says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be considered graphic. A 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull mix dog is recovering after almost bleeding to death. The dog was discovered by members of the Michigan Pit Bull Education Program (MPEP) on Sunday while they were out giving...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI

