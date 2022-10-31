ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Firefighters say two-alarm Marlborough blaze a reminder to have smoke detectors

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago

MARLBOROUGH A cluttered basement proved to be an extra challenge for firefighters battling a Peters Avenue house fire on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The home at 11 Peters Ave. also had no working smoke detectors, Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Emanuelson said Monday.

"Things could have had a very different end result if the residents didn't hear the fire and smell the smoke," he said. "If this had happened later, they may have slept through it. That's why it is critical for everyone to have working smoke detectors."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs2SP_0itMuWvY00

The resident called 911 at 5:33 p.m. to report the fire. When firefighters had arrived, there was smoke coming from the home and fire coming from a basement window.

"It (the fire) was pretty stubborn, given the conditions in the basement," said Emanuelson. "There was borderline hoarder conditions and an unapproved basement bedroom."

Never giving up: At 25, Marlborough's Omar Torres got the call inviting him to become a firefighter

The Marlborough Fire Department called for a second alarm, which brought both the Southborough and Sudbury fire departments to the scene. It took about an hour to get the blaze knocked down.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, Emanuelson said.

The fire started in a basement-level area that had been made into a bedroom. The cause is not known but is not believed to be intentional, Emanuelson said.

The house is uninhabitable. Its residents, a grandmother and grandson, have found alternative housing.

According to the city Assessor's Office, the home was built in 1960 and was last assessed at $391,100. Emanuelson estimated the house sustained about $100,000 in damage.

Emanuelson said the homeowner will likely not face penalties for the unapproved bedroom but will likely have to get it approved before any repairs are made.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 nmiller@wciekdlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

