Tucson, AZ

Tina Limon
3d ago

doesn't matter where they were from, what skin color they had. they were someone's son, daughter. my condolences to the family.

Nena Sangria
3d ago

Stupidity is expensive and in this case it cost them their lives. RIP.

KOLD-TV

Oro Valley sergeant under investigation for hit-and-run crash resigns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Oro Valley police sergeant under investigation for a hit-and-run crash has resigned. The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed Sgt. Jose Sanchez quit as the administrative investigation into the Sept. 6 crash was wrapping up. Sanchez was off-duty when he allegedly left the scene...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Human remains found near Benson Highway, Irvington in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Human remains were found near Benson Highway and Irvington in Tucson and it is being investigated as a suspicious death. The Tucson Police Department said the remains were found in a desert area near Julian Wash on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The medical examiner’s office said the remains belonged to 26-year-old Tristen Armando Hoyer.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found shot at apartment complex on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was shot at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at Wilmot Vista Apartments, which is near the intersection of South Wilmot Road and East Stella Road. The TPD said...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

3 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident late Tuesday. According to the authorities, Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High. Police responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, just west of the high school. Upon the arrival of the paramedics, one of the victims was taken to the hospital.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Ahwatukee shootout suspect sentenced to 36 years in prison

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2019. An Arizona man has been sentenced to 36 years in federal prison for making a "vile attempt to kill" federal agents during a deadly shootout in Ahwatukee three years ago. Warren Evan Jose, 38, of...
TUCSON, AZ

